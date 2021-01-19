MVA, BJP both claim victory in Maharashtra panchayat polls: All you need to know
Partners in the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi — Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress — won 58% of the 12,711 seats that went to polls on January 15. However, among all parties individually, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the highest number, with the Sena a close second. Results of all seats were not announced till late on Monday and a clear picture is expected by Tuesday. Here is a look at the key aspects of the polls:
• The Bharatiya Janata Party won about 2,600 gram panchayats (village councils), followed by the Sena (2,570), of the 11,800 panchayats whose results were declared late Monday evening.
• The NCP and Congress bagged 2,400 and 1,825 panchayats respectively, while local panels and independents won over 2,335.
• A total of 214,880 candidates were in the fray for 125,709 seats.
• At least 26,718 members in 1,665 panchayats were elected unopposed.
Also Read: Maharashtra gram panchayat polls: BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP claim victory
• Another 162 panchayats in Gadchiroli will go to the polls on January 20.
Village panchayat elections are not fought on party symbols
• The parties claim victory on the basis of the local panels formed by the candidates affiliated with them.
• Some of the panels at the local level claim their affiliations to more than one party.
• Three ruling parties fought the elections separately.
• The BJP declared victory, but the MVA parties insisted that the number of panchayats won by them together was much higher.
• Of the 27,782 gram panchayats in the state, 14,432 were due for the elections last year.
• The elections were deferred because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3,000 farmers from Uttarakhand to drive their tractors to Delhi to join protest
- The BKU said committee will tour US Nagar district to ensure farmers participation with their tractors in Delhi on Republic Day .
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi has preferred to run away rather than answer questions: Javadekar
- The BJP leader said the Congress is not interested in resolving the issues pertaining to the farmers and Gandhi’s media address a day before the government and the farmers’ meet shows that the party does not want the talks to be successful.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget session: MPs to undergo Covid-19 test; arrangements made for families, staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors' president raises concern over Covaxin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kashmir: Families of 3 killed by security forces hold protest in Pulwama
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhino that strayed out of Kaziranga tranquilized, sent to Assam state zoo
- The rhino had moved out of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on January 16 at Jakahalabandha area of Kaliabor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan seeks spot registration for beneficiaries due to glitches in CoWIN app
- The glitches in the CoWIN application have affected the vaccination drive in Rajasthan. The second day of the inoculation program saw 11,288 health workers of the 68.7% of targeted beneficiaries, which works out to 5 percentage points less than the first day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary in Meghalaya is Northeast’s best protected area
- Biotic interference in Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary has been significantly reduced, zonation has been done in terms of core and buffer zones and it has a duly notified eco-sensitive zone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to inaugurate event to celebrate Netaji’s birth anniversary in Kolkata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apprehensions after AEFI cases may be reason of low vaccination turnout: Experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: and all the latest news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam parties asks EC to hold assembly polls around Bohag Bihu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will send people to disturb BJP meetings’: Mamata Banerjee announces at rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol rate crosses record ₹85/litre in Delhi; diesel above ₹75/litre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First military team heads to Russia to train on S-400 air defence systems
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox