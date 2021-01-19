IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra gram panchayat polls: BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP claim victory
People celebrate the gram panchayat election results in Bhiwand, on Monday, January 18, 2021. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
People celebrate the gram panchayat election results in Bhiwand, on Monday, January 18, 2021. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra gram panchayat polls: BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP claim victory

Amid claims of victory by all four key parties in Maharashtra, partners in the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi – Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress – won 58% of the 12,711 gram panchayats that went to polls on January 15
READ FULL STORY
By Surendra P Gangan and Pradip Kumar Maitra, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:44 AM IST

Amid claims of victory by all four key parties in Maharashtra, partners in the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi – Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress – won 58% of the 12,711 gram panchayats that went to polls on January 15. However, among all parties individually, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won the highest number of gram panchayats, with the Sena a close second. Results of all gram panchayats were not announced till late on Monday and a clear picture is expected by Tuesday morning.

Of the 27,782 gram panchayats (village councils) in the state, 14,432 were due for the elections last year. The elections were postposed owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. The BJP won a little more 2,600 gram panchayats, followed by the Sena, which won 2,570 panchayats of the 11,800 panchayats whose results were declared late on Monday evening. The NCP and Congress bagged 2,400 and 1,825 panchayats respectively, while local panels and independents won over 2,335 panchayats.

A total of 214,880 candidates were in the fray for 125,709 seats, for which 3,56,221 nominations were filed. At least 26,718 members in 1,665 panchayats were elected unopposed. Another 162 panchayats in Gadchiroli will go to polls on January 20.

Though the village panchayat elections are not fought on party symbols, the parties claim the victory on the basis of the local panels formed by the candidates affiliated to them. Some of the panels at the local level claim their affiliations to more than one party. Three ruling parties, however, had announced to fight the elections separately.

Deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said, “The voters voted in favour of the MVA. Ruling parties fought in cooperation and it resulted in the combined victory. The Sena, NCP and Congress and their key leaders retained the village panchayats in their stronghold. We have been working on a Common Minimum Program under the leadership of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.”

Environment minister and Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said the voters of Maharashtra have reaffirmed their trust in the MVA government. “The MVA government has been unitedly working in the interest of the people under the leadership of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, deputy CM Ajit Pawar and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat. The government took cautious decisions during the Covid-19 pandemic and successfully handled it. The state has been marching ahead on many fronts including industrial, environment. The gram panchayat results are the reflection of our performance,” he said.

Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said: “The MVA has won more than 80% panchayats and it reaffirms the trust of the people on the ruling alliance. The voters have stood by us. The BJP’s claims are false as it did not enjoy the support from even the native villages of incumbent state unit chief Chandrakant Patil and former state unit chief and union minister Raosaheb Danve.”

On the other hand, Chandrakant Patil said his party would win more than 6000 village panchayats. “We have won 1,907 of the 7,000 panchayats whose results were declared till 6pm. Our party had won 564 panchayats of 1,665 which were declared elected unopposed. Voters in the state have defeated the ruling parties as they were angry with the government over its failure on handling Covid-19, poor relief to the farmers in distress and at the same time, they had shown faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and development works,” he said.

Patil said that the party won panchayats in the assembly constituencies represented or under influence of its key leaders like Narayan Rane, Raosaheb Danve, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Girish Mahajan, Sudhir Mungantiwar among others.

Significantly, key leaders Chandrakant Patil, Danve, former state minister Ram Shinde, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil could not win the village panchayats in their native villages. In Patil’s native village Khanapur in Kolhapur district, the Shiv Sena won 6 of 9 panchayats, while Ram Shinde’s Chavandi panchayat was won by NCP under the leadership of party MLA and party chief Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew Rohit Pawar. BJP candidates faced defeat in Bhokardan, while Vikhe Patil’s Loni village panchayat went to an independent panel.

Key leaders from the ruling alliance retained their citadel by winning most of the panchayats in their constituencies. Congress’s Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, NCP’s Dhananjay Munde, Anil Deshmukh, Shiv Sena Shambhuraj Desai, Gulabrao Patil won a majority of the village bodies. Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan’s constituency Karad recorded defeat of the Congress candidates.

In Nagpur, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) once again stamped its authority in Nagpur district, bagging 73 out of 129-gram panchayat seats. The elections to 12,711 gram panchayats in 34 districts of the state, including Nagpur were held on January 15. The BJP emerged a single largest party, while the Congress and NCP finished second and third, respectively.

In Nagpur, the BJP got 73 seats out of 129, while the MVA candidates bagged 56 seats. However, in Katol assembly constituency, represented by home minister Anil Deshmukh, NCP won 19 out of 20 gram panchayats.

The Congress grabbed 16 out of 17 seats in Patansaongi gram panchayat, the native village of Maharashtra dairy development minister Sunil Kedar. BJP claimed 12 seats while Congress 5 in Koradi gram panchayat, the home of state BJP general secretary and former Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

In Chandrapur, the former Maharashtra minister Sudhir Munganttiwar claimed that the BJP bagged over 55 per cent seats out of 629 gram panchayats in the district. On the other hand, guardian minister of the district Vijay Wadettiwar dismissed the BJP claims and asserted that the Congress obtained around 60% of seats while the BJP got 30% of seats in the elections.

Hirave Bazar panchayat in Ahmednagar district is known for its water conservation efforts taken under its Sarpanch Popatrao Pawar. The village panchayat saw election for the first time in last 30 years. The panchayat was retained by Pawar’s panel. Patoda panchayat in Aurangabad was known for its all round development in 25 years under its sarpanch Bhaskar Pere Patil.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
People celebrate the gram panchayat election results in Bhiwand, on Monday, January 18, 2021. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
People celebrate the gram panchayat election results in Bhiwand, on Monday, January 18, 2021. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra gram panchayat polls: BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP claim victory

By Surendra P Gangan and Pradip Kumar Maitra, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:44 AM IST
Amid claims of victory by all four key parties in Maharashtra, partners in the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi – Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress – won 58% of the 12,711 gram panchayats that went to polls on January 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per data shared by the education department, 50 students scoring 90% and above were admitted in the first phase that concluded last week. (HT Photo)
As per data shared by the education department, 50 students scoring 90% and above were admitted in the first phase that concluded last week. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Over 800 students with 80% and above secure FYJC seats after five admission rounds

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:39 AM IST
More than 800 students who secured 80% and above in their SSC board (Class 10) exams in 2020 secured admissions to junior colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) under the ongoing first-come, first0served (FCFS) rounds
READ FULL STORY
Close
State industry minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Monday rejected the company’s closure application. (HT FILE)
State industry minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Monday rejected the company’s closure application. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra govt rejects General Motors’ plea to close Talegaon plant

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:35 AM IST
The employees’ union had contended that the Talegaon plant was sold by the company to Great Wall Motors (GWM), a Chinese auto giant, but a closure application was filed with the state government to get rid of the employees working at the plant
READ FULL STORY
Close
Metro-4 work at Ghodbunder Road in Thane. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
Metro-4 work at Ghodbunder Road in Thane. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai Metro-4 coaches: Bombardier lowest bidder, Chinese manufacturer ‘non-responsive’

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:31 AM IST
Canadian company Bombardier has emerged as the lowest bidder for manufacturing 234 coaches for the Metro-4 (Wadala-Thane-Kasarvadavli) and its extension line 4A (Kasarvadavli-Gaimukh)
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut had filed a petition seeking quashing of a sedition case filed against her and her sister by Bandra Police on an order by the magistrate. (ANI)
Kangana Ranaut had filed a petition seeking quashing of a sedition case filed against her and her sister by Bandra Police on an order by the magistrate. (ANI)
mumbai news

Application seeking action for contempt against Kangana Ranaut filed in Bombay HC

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:28 AM IST
An interim application has been filed in the Bombay high court (HC), seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against actor Kangana Ranaut for lowering the dignity of the court by tweeting and posting a video of her visit to Bandra police station on January 8
READ FULL STORY
Close
On January 15, the university’s Fort campus witnessed high-power drama as Ramdas Atram was not allowed to take his post by vice-chancellor Suhas Pednekar. (Hindustan Times)
On January 15, the university’s Fort campus witnessed high-power drama as Ramdas Atram was not allowed to take his post by vice-chancellor Suhas Pednekar. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Senate member files petition against new University of Mumbai registrar

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:25 AM IST
Days after the new registrar took charge at the University of Mumbai (MU) amidst protests from several university officials including the vice-chancellor, a senate member on Monday moved the Bombay high court (HC) against the government appointment
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker takes a selfie while receiving the Covid-19 vaccine at KEM Hospital in Mumbai. (HT File Photo)
A health worker takes a selfie while receiving the Covid-19 vaccine at KEM Hospital in Mumbai. (HT File Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body to restart vaccination drive from Tuesday

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:24 AM IST
While the civic body claimed the application is now functional and they are undertaking tests by sending text messages to vaccine beneficiaries, it plans to conduct the vaccination drive only four days a week — Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Representative image) The demolition drive is part of ongoing efforts to curb emissions from Kalbadevi processing unit chimneys. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
(Representative image) The demolition drive is part of ongoing efforts to curb emissions from Kalbadevi processing unit chimneys. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

BMC demolishes chimneys of Kalbadevi gold processing units after complaints of pollution

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:21 AM IST
Around 40 chimneys at gold processing units in Kalbadevi have been demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the past month following complaints of pollution from residents in the area
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Mumbai EOW registers FIR against Telugu channel for causing loss to actor-producer

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:19 AM IST
The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has registered a first information report (FIR) against a Telugu broadcaster following a complaint lodged by actor-producer Deepti Bhatnagar alleging violation of her copyrights by illegally broadcasting her show Yatra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The state has set a target of inoculating around 28,500 health workers in a day (four days a week) at 258 centres across the state, officials said.
The state has set a target of inoculating around 28,500 health workers in a day (four days a week) at 258 centres across the state, officials said.
mumbai news

Maharashtra vaccine drive to resume today at 258 centres

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:31 AM IST
The announcement was made after the CM reviewed the preparations for the drive at a meeting held with state chief secretary Sanjay Kumar, CM’s principal adviser Ajoy Mehta, principal secretary to public health minister Dr Pradeep Vyas and other officials on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers a dose of Covishield vaccine to a health worker at BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (HT FILE)
A medic administers a dose of Covishield vaccine to a health worker at BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Two mild cases of AEFI reported in Mumbai after Covid-19 vaccination

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:15 AM IST
Two mild adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) have been reported in Mumbai after taking Covishield vaccine on Saturday, first day of the nationwide mass inoculation programme. Both the healthcare workers have been kept under observation in hospitals. As per doctors, they are stable and will soon be discharged.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on January 6 formed a nine-member committee under state chief secretary Sanjay Kumar to look at alternate plots for building the car shed for Metro-3 and Metro-6. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on January 6 formed a nine-member committee under state chief secretary Sanjay Kumar to look at alternate plots for building the car shed for Metro-3 and Metro-6. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Maharashtra government-appointed panel appointed to suggest alternate Metro car shed visits Aarey and Kanjurmarg

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:15 AM IST
The nine-member committee appointed by the Maharashtra government to take a call on the Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) and Metro-6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli) car shed, on Monday visited the Aarey and Kanjurmarg plots to look at the proposed sites
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Oshiwara police arrests two rape accused

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:11 AM IST
The two accused, who were absconding, were arrested from their respective villages in Haryana and Rajasthan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aaditya Thackeray proposed the cycle track and has asked the civic administration to check the feasibility of this project. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Aaditya Thackeray proposed the cycle track and has asked the civic administration to check the feasibility of this project. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body plans 5-km cycle track between Mahim fort and Bandra fort

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:11 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to construct a cycle track along the beach between Mahim and Bandra forts, spanning 5km
READ FULL STORY
Close
The increase in fuel prices is due to an increase in the cost of crude oil throughout last week. (REUTERS)
The increase in fuel prices is due to an increase in the cost of crude oil throughout last week. (REUTERS)
mumbai news

Petrol rises to 91.56/L, diesel to 81.87 as fuel prices continue to soar in Mumbai

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Fuel prices in Mumbai reached an all-time high on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP