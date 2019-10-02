Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary: What he said on courage, love and freedom

india

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 11:14 IST

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi or Bapu, as he was called popularly, was known for his principles of non-violence and satyagraha the world over.

The tallest leader of the Indian Independence movement, the Mahatma spoke about courage and conviction as he led Indians to the path of freedom. He inspired political leaders and the common people alike with his words on life and its philosophies.

As India and several countries across the world observe the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, here are some of Mahatma Gandhi’s quotes:

“A coward is incapable of exhibiting love; it is the prerogative of the brave.”

“Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.”

“I cannot conceive of a greater loss than the loss of one’s self-respect.”

“You must be the change you wish to see in the world.”

“Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.”

“Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.”

“Satisfaction lies in the effort, not in the attainment, full effort is a full victory.”

“A small body of determined spirits fired by an unquenchable faith in their mission can alter the course of history.”

“What difference does it make to the dead, the orphans, and the homeless, whether the mad destruction is wrought under the name of totalitarianism or the holy name of liberty or democracy?”

“We may never be strong enough to be entirely nonviolent in thought, word and deed. But we must keep nonviolence as our goal and make strong progress towards it.”

“We may stumble and fall but shall rise again; it should be enough if we did not run away from the battle.”

“Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”

“The greatness of humanity is not in being human, but in being humane.”

“In a gentle way, you can shake the world.”

“A ‘No’ uttered from the deepest conviction is better than a ‘Yes’ merely uttered to please, or worse, to avoid trouble.”

“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

“To call woman the weaker sex is a libel; it is man’s injustice to woman.”

“Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed.”

“A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes.”

