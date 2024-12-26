‘Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy under threat from those in power': Sonia Gandhi slams BJP

Veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Thursday claimed that Mahatma Gandhi's legacy is under threat from “those in power in Delhi” and the ideologies and institutions that nurtured them, Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.(PTI File)

"It was a transformational milestone in our country's history. Today, we rededicate ourselves to preserve, protect and promote the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. He has been and will continue to be the fundamental source of our inspiration," PTI quoted her message which was read out at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Karnataka's Belagavi.



"It was he who moulded and guided all our remarkable galaxy of leaders of that generation. His legacy is under threat from those in power in New Delhi and the ideologies and institutions that have nurtured them," she said in her message.

"These organisations never fought for our freedom. They opposed Mahatma Gandhi bitterly. They created a toxic atmosphere that led to his assassination. They glorify his killers," she added.

The former Congress president alleged Gandhian institutions in various places across the nation are under assault and noted that it is fitting that this meeting is called 'Nava Satyagraha Baithak'.

"It is now our sacred duty to renew our resolve to confront these forces with all the might at our command and with uncompromising determination," she said.

‘Unable to be present at historic occasion’: Sonia Gandhi

"I am sure that the issue of strengthening our organization further to face the challenges it confronts will also come up today. Our great organization with such a glorious history has, time and again demonstrated its resilience.

Let us individually and collectively move forward from this meeting firm in our resolve to meet the many challenges our party faces with a renewed sense of urgency and a refreshed sense of purpose," she said, according to PTI.

Gandhi regretted that she was unable to be present at the "historic occasion".