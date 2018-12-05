Mahaw villagers blame Bajrang Dal for Bulandshahr violence

Residents of this village blamed the Bajrang Dal and other right-wing organisations for violence in the neighbouring Chingrawathi village on Monday over cow slaughter.

The trouble started on Monday morning when villagers told former village pradhan Rajkumar that his cows had been slaughtered in his field.

Rajkumar, a farmer with 32 bigha land, rushed to his field and reported the matter to Synana police. Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, the station house officer of Syana police station, arrived at the spot and villagers also gathered there.

Everything was under control and inspector asked the villagers to bring a tractor-trolley so that remains of slaughtered animals could be taken for disposal, said Premjeet Singh, another former village pradhan.

He also asked villagers to lodge a written complaint so that action could be initiated against the suspects, Premjeet Singh said.

Villagers were satisfied and agreed to let the matter end there, he said. But, suddenly a mob led by Bajrang Dal activists arrived on the scene and captured the trolley laden with remains, Premjeet Singh alleged. Villagers and police tried to convince them not to escalate tension, but they paid no heed to their request, he added.

Premjeet said he tried to take the trolley from their possession but “they were so furious that they could have harmed me”.

‘POLICE RAID HOUSES, DAMAGE GOODS’

Police teams raided houses of Rajkumar, Rajpal, Sachin and Ashok in the village on Monday midnight and damaged whatever they found in their homes, including TV, vehicles, fridge and other household goods, their family members alleged.

Rajpal’s wife Ratan said police had taken away his husband Rajpal after raids and they also beaten up his son’s wife Gudia, 24, who had been admitted in the Meerut college hospital for treatment. Both Rajpal’s sons were in the army and posted in Pune and Kargil. Another victim Rajkumar’s wife Preeti said her husband’s only fault was animals were “slaughtered in our field and he reported the matter to the police”.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 11:52 IST