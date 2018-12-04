Bulandshahr violence: Slain cop’s village mired in gloom

Taregawan, the paternal village of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, killed in Bulandshahr violence on Monday, is reeling under shock.

The grief-stricken family members recollected the days spent with Subodh and praised him for being a courageous police officer.

Saurabh, the younger cousin of Subodh, was yet to come at terms with sudden demise of his elder brother. Saurabh is the son of Ram Avtar Singh who also lives in Taregawan, in Etah district.

“He was a generous man and twice he had been injured in encounters with criminals. He visited the village about a month ago,” Saurabh told HT.

“Bhabhi (Subodh’s wife) and their children came a year ago when dadi (Subodh’s mother) died in Etah. We have lost our caretaker,” said Saurabh who was expecting that the cremation might take place in the paternal village of the slain cop as there was movement from Jainthra police station on Monday evening.

Ram Rakshpal Singh, the slain cop’s uncle, who also lives in Taregawan village, said Subodh had studied in Mainpuri district in his youth. His father Ram Pratap was also a cop but died in 1994 during posting in Jhansi. Subodh got a job in the police as a beneficiary. His mother lived in Bapu Nagar locality of Etah but the house is closed after her death a year ago.

A large number of villagers gathered at the paternal house of the slain cop to condole his death.

