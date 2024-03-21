 Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Total Energies sign MoU to set up EV charging stations | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Total Energies sign MoU to set up EV charging stations

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 21, 2024 07:08 PM IST

Ahmedabad: In a move to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EV) in India, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Adani Total Energies E-Mobility Limited (ATEL).

EV charging station (Representative Photo)
EV charging station (Representative Photo)

The MoU sets a roadmap for the creation of an expansive EV charging infrastructure across the country, a media release stated.

Mahindra & Mahindra is India’s leading SUV manufacturer, and ATEL is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Total Gas Limited.

“Moreover, the partnership will also entail rolling out e-mobility solutions to provide seamless access to the charging network for the customers, covering discovery, availability, navigation, and transactions. With this association, the XUV400 customers will now have access to more than 1100 chargers on the Bluesense+ App, significantly enhancing the convenience and reach of electric vehicle charging for Mahindra EV owners,” the release stated.

M&M automotive division president Veejay Nakra said, “This alliance is a cornerstone in enhancing the EV charging infrastructure, ensuring our customers enjoy seamless access to charging network and digital integration for an unparalleled EV experience. In line with our commitment to enhance customer experience with partner network, we are actively on-boarding multiple partners to broaden the EV ecosystem, driving the adoption of electric vehicles.”

ATEL executive director & CEO Suresh P Manglani said the collaboration with Mahindra & Mahindra for the charging infrastructure will bolster the confidence of customers to embrace EV technology as part of the energy transition.

“Together, such steps will help reduce carbon emissions and help India meet its climate action goals,” he said.

In line with COP26 commitments, this partnership between Mahindra and ATEL is a testament to the collaborative efforts required to decarbonize transportation and move towards an electric and sustainable future, the release mentioned.

