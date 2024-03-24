 Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case: Darshan Hiranandani named in CBI's FIR, says report | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case: Darshan Hiranandani named in CBI's FIR, says report

ByHT News Desk
Mar 24, 2024 06:26 PM IST

Darshan Hiranandani has been named in the FIR filed by the CBI in the cash-for-query case, media reports said.

Dubai-based businessman and Niranjan Hiranandani's son Darshan Hiranandani has been named in the FIR filed by the CBI in the cash-for-query case, media reports said on Sunday. Along with him, former MP Mahua Moitra has also been named in the FIR.

Darshan Hiranandani named in CBI's FIR, says report
Darshan Hiranandani named in CBI's FIR, says report

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates, Bihar Board 12th Result Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case: Darshan Hiranandani named in CBI's FIR, says report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On