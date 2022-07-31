Home / India News / Mahua Moitra's 'Drama Bahu' jibe and an appeal to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Mahua Moitra's 'Drama Bahu' jibe and an appeal to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Published on Jul 31, 2022 10:03 AM IST
Mahua Moitra said she expected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to hand the mic to the opposition on Monday so that they can seek PM's apology for the alleged rape case against a Gujarat BJP leader
Mahua Moitra on Sunday criticised the "ominous" silence from "Drama Bahu brigade" on the incident of a BJP Gujarat minister allegedly raping and confining a woman.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday made an appeal to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Twitter as she said she expects the Speaker to hand the microphone to the opposition so that they can ask PM Modi 'to Maafi Maango' over Gujarat BJP MLA allegedly raping a woman. Also Read: Adhir Ranjan's charge on Smriti Irani: 'Yelled President Murmu's name without…'

"Ominous silence from Drama Bahu brigade," Mahua Moitra wrote in a veiled dig at Union minister Smriti Irani and her landmark television show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'

Mahua Moitra's dig comes after a ruckus in the Lok Sabha on Thursday when Union minister Smriti Irani raised the issue of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' remark and sought an apology from the Congress and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. The BJP accused Sonia Gandhi of being aggressive to Smriti Irani while the Congress countered the allegation and said it was Smriti Irani who 'abused' Sonia Gandhi when Sonia was speaking to BJP MP Rama Devi.

On Sonia-Smriti spat, Mahua Moitra says BJP MPs circled Cong MP like ‘pack of…’

Mahua Moitra was one of the MPs present there and said BJP MPs surrounded Sonia Gandhi like a ‘pack of wolves’ and whatever BJP claimed about Sonia Gandhi intimidating was all lies. "Was in Lok Sabha when 75 year old lady senior leader encircled & heckled pack-wolf style when all she did was walk over & speak (masked) to another senior lady panel chairperson. Disgusted to read BJP lies & false version in press," she tweeted soon after the incident took place. Mahua also countered Nirmala Sitharaman's claim that the BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha felt threatened when Sonia Gandhi approached that side and said, "The only one feeling threatened in Parliament nowadays is democracy."

A day after the furore, the Trinamool on Friday attacked the BJP over the issue of women safety citing the case of Arjinsinh Chauhan who allegedly raped a woman and confined her for five years.

Adir Chowdhury has apologised for his ‘rashtrapatni’ address to President Droupadi Murmu and in his apology letter, he said it was a slip of tongue. The Congress leader wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and said the way Smriti Irani yelled the President's name without prefixing 'Madam or Smt' in the Lok Sabha was degrading to the stature of the highest office of the country.

