Mahua Moitra says electoral bond amendment violation of poll code; 'Wake up ECI'

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday raised the issue of the government's latest amendment to the electoral bond scheme and said this is a clear violation of the model code of conduct in place for the coming Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. "Wake up ECI," the firebrand Lok Sabha MP tweeted adding that the amendment allowing electoral bond sale for extra days will only facilitate "more anonymous BJP donations" for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh campaigns. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh too commented on the issue and said it is not surprising though.

Centre yesterday notified electoral bond sale for extra days Nov 9-15 allowing more anonymous BJP donations for Guj & HP campaigns!



Previously sale allowed only on 10 specified dates in Jan, April, July & Oct except in LS poll years.



Clear MCC violation - wake up ECI! — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) November 9, 2022

Generally, electoral bonds, which are pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties, are open for the sale between 1-10 of a designated month. The last tranche of electoral bond sales were held between October 1 to 10, 2022.

State Bank of India (SBI), in the 23rd phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash electoral bonds through 29 authorised branches from November 9-15, the finance ministry said in a statement.

No surprise here though https://t.co/TNUA4NKRO4 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 9, 2022

"Yet another tranche of Electoral Bonds on eve of Gujarat polls. 2018 legislation had notified 4 tranches annually. Now for every assembly poll even as SC is to hear challenges to its Constitutional validity on Dec 6.

Legalising political corruption must end. Scrap Electoral Bonds," CPM leader Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

An electoral bond will be valid for 15 days from the date of issuance. No payment would be made to any political party if the bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period, the statement said.

Electoral bonds can be purchased by Indian citizens or entities incorporated or established in the country.

