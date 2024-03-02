‘Mahua Moitra tried to sell Parliament login’: Suvendu Adhikari taunts TMC leader

West Bengal leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday hit out at Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from Lok Sabha.



“The MP from here lost her membership. She tried to sell login credentials of our Parliament. The aggression of the people combined with PM Modi's speech today will enable NDA to win more than 400 seats in the upcoming elections,” the Bharatiya Janata Party was quoted by ANI as saying in Nadia district of West Bengal.



The district falls under the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, once represented by Moitra. She was expelled from the Lok Sabha last year after being found guilty by the Parliament's ethics committee in a cash for question case.



Moitra was accused of having received cash and gifts from industrialist Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for parliament login credentials. The industrialist used the login credentials to post questions against Gautam Adani and the Adani Group.



The complaint was brought by lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, which was later forwarded by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. The speaker transferred the case to the ethics panel which after questioning Moitra along with Dehadrai and Dubey recommended her expulsion from the House.

The TMC leader has consistently denied any wrongdoing, and has alleged that she is being targeted for questioning the Adani Group.



Last month, the Delhi high court had rejected Mahua Moitra's plea against alleged leakage of confidential information from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the media in connection with a probe against her under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Justice Subramonium Prasad said Moitra is a former elected member of Parliament and people are entitled to know about any news regarding public figures, who are subject to a closer scrutiny.

"The petitioner herein is a former elected member of Parliament and a public figure. The people are entitled to know about any news regarding public figures. The accountability of persons who are public figures towards the society is higher and they are subject to a higher level of public gaze and scrutiny," the court said.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)