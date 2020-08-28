e-paper
Home / India News / Main accused in Ballia scribe’s murder arrested

Main accused in Ballia scribe’s murder arrested

Journalist Ratan Singh (45), who worked with a Hindi news channel, was allegedly shot dead in Phephna area of Ballia on August 24

india Updated: Aug 28, 2020 16:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
The main accused in the murder was arrested in Ballia.
The main accused in the murder was arrested in Ballia.(Representative photo)
         

Heera Singh, the main accused in the murder of journalist Ratan Singh was arrested in Ballia on Friday, the Uttar Pradesh police said.

Six others were arrested earlier in connection with the crime.

Deputy inspector general of police, Azamgarh range, Subhash Chandra Dubey said action would be taken against all the accused under national security act (NSA) and their properties will be attached under Section 14 (1) of the Gangster Act.

Journalist Ratan Singh (45), who worked with a Hindi news channel, was allegedly shot dead in Phephna area of Ballia on August 24. Chief minister Adityanath had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the family of the slain journalist.

