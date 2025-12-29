Majnu ka Tila eateries to shut? Delhi HC orders action against ‘illegal’ structures

Majnu ka Tila in Delhi’s northeast, which is a popular hub for restaurants, cafes, bakeries and more, might see some of its eateries “removed” as the Delhi High Court directed authorities on Wednesday to take action against restaurants and other structures without sanctioned building plans and safety measures in place. Justice Gedela also noted that half of Delhi University students are at the Majnu ka Tila cafes and restaurants.(HT.com)

The matter was heard by the two-judge bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela who disposed of a petition which said that several unauthorized restaurants are being operated in Majnu ka Tila’s multi-storey buildings, reported news agency PTI. Majnu ka Tila is located next to the Yamuna river and according to the petition, the unauthorised restaurants are being used for commercial purposes.

“We dispose of the petition with a direction to the authorities to take appropriate action which may be warranted under law after reviewing the grievances of the petitioner," the court said while also noting that the Delhi Development Authority has already filed a suo motu complaint in the matter.

The court also instructed the authorities to swiftly decide on and act upon the complaint lodged by the DDA, preferably within three months.

Justice Gedela also noted that half of Delhi University students are at the Majnu ka Tila cafes and restaurants and orally said, on a lighter note, “except the momos cart, everything shall be removed", said the PTI report.

The plea was filed by Arnav Singh and another individual and claimed that several structures in Majnu ka Tila and New Aruna Nagar are 7-8 storey tall and house “illegal” basements, rooftops, and recreational facilities.

"Structural and operational conditions of these buildings create an immediate and life threatening hazard,” claimed the plea. It also said that in most buildings, staircases only go till the third or fourth floor, leaving “small, low capacity” lifts as the only vertical access”.

The petitioners also highlighted the recent tragedy in a Goa nightclub where 25 people died in a fire that erupted on December 6 and said that the incident is a "stark warning of what could occur in similar circumstances".

(With inputs from PTI)