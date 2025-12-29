‘Satyamev Jayate’: Supreme Court's order staying Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar bail hailed

Opposition party members and members of the civil society on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's stay on Delhi high court's order allowing suspension of ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence and granting him bail in 2017 Unnao rape case. Mother of Unnao Rape Case victim with Congress leader Mumtaz Patel and others arrives at the Supreme Court, in New Delhi on Monday.(Naveen Sharma/ANI)

The apex court stayed the high court order as it noted that Sengar is in the jail in connection with another case. Delhi high court's December 23 order suspended Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence pending appeal and granted him bail, prompting protests in Delhi.

Also read: ‘Misconstrued': Lalit Modi apologises over ‘biggest fugitives’ remark in video with Vijay Mallya

What Unnao rape survivor said

As the top court's ordered Sengar to stay in jail, the Unnao rape case survivor expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court's order and expressed her full faith in the justice system.

"I am very happy with this decision. I have got justice from the Supreme Court. I have been raising my voice for justice from the very beginning," she was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

"I do not make any allegations against any court. I have faith in all courts, but the Supreme Court has given me justice and will continue to do so," she said.

What Oppn leaders, activists said

Following the Supreme Court stay on suspension of Sengar's life sentence, Congress leader and women's activist Mumtaz Patel expressed hope as she called for a law for death sentence to rapists. “We are hopeful now that justice will be given to the Unnao victim. Kuldeep Sengar should be given a death sentence. A new law should come in which the rapists should be given death sentence,” she was quoted as saying by PTI.

Also read: One dead as two bogies of Tata Nagar-Ernakulam Express catch fire in Andhra Pradesh

Women's activist Yogita Bhayana also welcomed the decision and said it sends a message of justice to women across the nation.

“ Satyamev Jayate. We were hoping for this order. We thank the Supreme Court and all the media for this. The Supreme Court has been sensitive towards this case. This was the very basic of justice. It will send a message to the country's daughters that if they face injustice, they will get justice,” she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

New Delhi, Dec 29 (ANI): Unnao Rape Case victim after leaving the Supreme Court, in New Delhi on Monday. (Naveen Sharma/ANI)

CPI-M leader Brinda Karat, All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba also welcomed top court's stay on Sengar's life sentence.

“It’s a win for the victim and her family. It’s a slap on the face for people who weakened this fight," Lamba said.

In a veiled dig at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, chief of Congress's UP unit Ajay Rai also welcomed the Supreme Court order in Unnao rape case and said Sengar received a relief from the high court due to "poor advocacy".

Also read: ‘A national disgrace’: Shashi Tharoor on Tripura student’s racial killing in Dehradun

"I thank the Supreme Court. And this sent a message across the country that Kuldeep Sengar had received relief due to poor advocacy, but today the Supreme Court has put a stay on it," the Congress leader was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, Mehmood Pracha, Advocate for Unnao rape case survivor, said the stay on Sengar's life sentence is not a victory but small relief. “CBI took a stand on a very limited point and did not raise our strongest grounds of argument. CBI did not consult us at all. There is so much evidence in favour of the victim that any court would give a verdict in her support... The court did not hear us on the main merits. CBI has just discussed the iceberg of the case; we have the entire matter with us... CBI did not make us a party in this case. We cannot treat this judgement as a victory for the victim,” he said.

Supreme Court's stay on Unnao case

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a stay on the Delhi high court's order allowing suspension of 2017 Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence and granting him bail.

Supreme Court's three-judge vacation bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant heard the Crime Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) plea challenging the Delhi high court's decision. The apex court stayed the HC's order, noting that ex-Uttar Pradesh MLA Sengar is inside the jail for another case.