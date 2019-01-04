Major fire in a chemical unit in Badlapur, six fire tenders fighting fire.

A major fire broke out in Platinum polymerchemical company in Badlapur MIDC area on Friday morning.

Six fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

The fire also led to blasts in the chemical drums in the company which caused panic like situation among the people said fire officials.

"We have received a fire call and our fire tenders have reached the spot. They have initiated the fire fighting operations. Fire tenders from Kalyan has been called as the fire is major," said a fire officer at Badlapur MIDC fire station.

As of now there is no report about any injury or casualty in the incident. Smoke released from the company covered 4-5 km area.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 13:07 IST