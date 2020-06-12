Major fire at Hindustan Latex Ltd headquarters in Kerala, no casualties reported
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A major fire broke out at Hindustan Latex Limited (HLL Lifecare) head quarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday evening.
Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.
Initial reports suggest that the fire started from the dumping yard and spread across. No casualties have been reported so far.
More details are awaited.
