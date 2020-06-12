e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Major fire at Hindustan Latex Ltd headquarters in Kerala, no casualties reported

Major fire at Hindustan Latex Ltd headquarters in Kerala, no casualties reported

Initial reports suggest that the fire started from the dumping yard and spread across. No casualties have been reported so far.

india Updated: Jun 12, 2020 20:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Several fire tenders where rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.
Several fire tenders where rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.(HT photo)
         

A major fire broke out at Hindustan Latex Limited (HLL Lifecare) head quarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday evening.

Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

Initial reports suggest that the fire started from the dumping yard and spread across. No casualties have been reported so far.

More details are awaited.

tags
top news
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
India’s coronavirus count crosses 3 lakh mark but doubling rate improves
India’s coronavirus count crosses 3 lakh mark but doubling rate improves
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
From AIIMS to ICMR, Lt Guv Baijal gets experts to help Delhi fight Covid-19
From AIIMS to ICMR, Lt Guv Baijal gets experts to help Delhi fight Covid-19
‘Winning the wrong race’: Rahul Gandhi attacks govt’s coronavirus strategy
‘Winning the wrong race’: Rahul Gandhi attacks govt’s coronavirus strategy
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
‘BJP busy in toppling govts, how will they fight Covid?’: Ashok Gehlot
‘BJP busy in toppling govts, how will they fight Covid?’: Ashok Gehlot
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In