Major fire at Hindustan Latex Ltd headquarters in Kerala, no casualties reported

india

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 20:09 IST

A major fire broke out at Hindustan Latex Limited (HLL Lifecare) head quarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday evening.

Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

Initial reports suggest that the fire started from the dumping yard and spread across. No casualties have been reported so far.

More details are awaited.