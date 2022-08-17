Bihar BJP sets a target to win 35 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to go for major organisational changes after losing power in Bihar and expand its social base, people aware of the matter said.

The changes were deliberated at a meeting of state BJP’s core committee with the party’s central leadership in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting was held after chief minister Nitish Kumar ended his alliance with the BJP in Bihar and formed the government with Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Grand Alliance this month.

BJP leaders said there was a sense of satisfaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi but the same was not true about the local leadership. The restructuring of the state organisation was expected by second week of September when the term of the party’s Bihar chief Sanjay Jaiswal ends . “Selection of a new Bihar BJP chief and a strong leader of Opposition was also on the agenda of the [Tuesday] meeting,” said a BJP leader, requesting anonymity.

The BJP has decided to reach out to Extremely Backward Classes (ECB) and Mahadalits, the main voter bases of Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) or JD(U).

Other Backward Classes and EBC are estimated to account for the state’s nearly 50% of the population while Dalits and Scheduled Tribes 17%.

Jaiswal said they discussed the political scenario of Bihar on Tuesday as a new alliance government has been formed betraying the people’s mandate. “In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, we will win no less than 35 [out of 40] seats and emerge a stronger party in state.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON