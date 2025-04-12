Major UPI app outage affects users across India | List of apps, service hit

A major outage of UPI apps occurred on Saturday, with numerous users reporting being unable to send or receive money. According to data from Downdetector, the majority of affected apps were related to banking and UPI services. Downdetector saw 2,324 reports of UPI outage around 1 PM.(Pixabay/Representative)

Downdetector operates based on unbiased, transparent user reports and issues collected from across the web. It allows users to report problems with applications and displays the most commonly reported issues.

UPI and UPI Apps

Unified Payments Interface (UPI)

UPI is a real-time payment system that facilitates inter-bank peer-to-peer and person-to-merchant transactions. Over 2,324 reports were submitted around 1 PM regarding issues with the platform.

Google Pay

Google Pay, which enables users to send and receive money, also faced outage reports. There were 465 complaints, primarily related to payment failures.

Paytm

Paytm received 60 reports, with about 60% related to payment failures.

Banks Facing Issues

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI had 814 reports around the same time, with approximately 67% related to online banking.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank saw 103 reports around 1 PM, with most complaints concerning bill payments and online banking.

Axis Bank

Axis Bank had 79 user reports around 1 PM, mostly involving mobile banking and fund transfer issues.

Bank of India

A total of 69 reports came from Bank of India users. The majority of problems were related to fund transfers, followed by mobile banking issues.

Indian Bank

Indian Bank received 58 reports, primarily linked to mobile banking, with some related to deposit issues.

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank logged 92 reports, mostly concerning mobile and online banking services.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

There were 67 reports for Kotak Mahindra Bank, mostly associated with online banking operations.

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda had 69 reports, mainly related to fund transfers and online banking.

Federal Bank of India

The Federal Bank of India received 32 reports around 1 PM, largely due to fund transfer issues.

IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank saw 14 reports, with no single issue dominating.

Yes Bank

Yes Bank had 14 complaints, primarily involving fund transfer problems.

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank faced scattered reports—some at 4 AM and again with 14 reports around 1 PM—mostly related to online banking.

IDFC Bank

IDFC Bank logged 8 reports, mainly due to mobile banking glitches.

Overall, this marks the third major UPI outage in the past 30 days, causing significant inconvenience to users across India.