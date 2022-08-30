Make sanitary napkins available on Delhi HC premises: Law intern to chief justice

A law intern wrote to the chief justice of the Delhi high court on Tuesday, appealing that sanitary napkins be made available on the court premises through vending machines or other means.

The letter said even the court dispensary did not have sanitary napkins.

The intern said she had been working for a high court attorney since August 1, and when she needed a napkin, she rushed to the court pharmacy only to be told that it was not available there. The pharmacist then sent her to a woman technician, she wrote.

“I approached her. She said that it would be available in the administrative block. Then I went to the administrative block and met a lady cleaning staff and she said it was not available,” the woman said in her letter, adding that she felt embarrassed by the turn of events.

“Sir, I therefore humbly request you to kindly look into the matter and issue necessary directions for availability of sanitary napkins facility in Delhi High Court through vending machine or otherwise,” she wrote.

According to a PTI report, in April 2018, the then-acting chief justice of Delhi high court, Justice Gita Mittal, had taken the initiative of installing sanitary napkin vending machines in the court building.

Last week, a PhD student at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) - National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) had raised the issue of the lack of a proper mechanism for disposing of sanitary napkins across the CSIR institutes during an interaction with Union minister Jitendra Singh.

(With inputs from agencies)