Maken blames colleague for loss in Rajya Sabha elections

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken on Monday said it was party MLA Kiran Choudhry’s “invalid vote” that resulted in his defeat in the Rajya Sabha elections last month.

Choudhry, however, said it was “immature of Maken to name anyone like this” as it was not possible to find out whose vote was invalid once the ballot was cast.

Maken moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenging BJP-JJP backed Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma’s win in last month’s polls.

“When she came out after voting, she said that she had ticked the ballot. We checked, the ballot number was declared invalid because of a tick and the sequence. There is no doubt that she was the one who used the tick mark and hence her ballot was declared invalid,” Maken said.

“It is very immature of Maken to name anyone like this... I lost in 2004 by one vote and it is still unknown whose vote it was,’’ Chaudhry said.