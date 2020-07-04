‘Malicious, unsubstantiated’: Indian Army on reports of PM Modi’s ‘fake hospital visit’

india

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 17:49 IST

The Indian Army on Saturday dubbed the reports of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to ‘fake’ hospital in Leh as ‘malicious, unsubstantiated’. The clarification from the army comes after various social media posts claimed that the prime minister had staged the visit to a fake hospital where soldiers injured in Galwan clash were being treated.

“There have been malicious and unsubstantiated accusations in some quarters regarding the status of the facility visited by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during his visit to the General Hospital at Leh on July 03, 2020,” read the statement by army posted by Ministry of Defence a day after the PM’s visit.

Also read: PM Modi wraps up Ladakh visit with a swipe at China, says times have changed

“It is unfortunate that aspersions are being cast on how our brave Armed Forces are treated. The Armed Forces give the best possible treatment to their personnel. It is clarified that the said facility is part of the Crisis Expansion capacity of 100 beds and is very much part of the General Hospital complex,” the defence ministry clarified.

It further said that the Covid-19 protocol had necessitated some wards of the General Hospital to be converted into isolation facilities. “Hence, this hall which otherwise was normally used as a Training Audio Video Hall was converted into a ward ever since the hospital was also designated as COVID treatment hospital,” the statement read.

Also read | PM Modi’s surprise visit to Ladakh is a game-changer: Experts

“The injured braves have been kept there since their arrival from Galwan to ensure quarantine from Covid areas. The Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane and the Army Commander have also visited the injured braves in the same location,” the army’s statement clarified.

Soon after the prime minister paid a visit to a hospital in Leh, social media posts raised questions about the veracity of the visit.

#Modi traveled to #Ladakh to visit soldiers "injured" in #GalwanValleyFaceOff, yet not a single soldier is bandaged/monitored, there is no medical staff & the "hospital" treating them strangely has no medical equipment but does have a stage, podium & projector in recovery ward. pic.twitter.com/wkEV9ZVD1r — Pieter Friedrich (@FriedrichPieter) July 4, 2020