Mallikarjun Kharge's strong reaction after Centre amends election rule: 'Modi govt's calibrated erosion…'

Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress on Sunday slammed the Centre for tweaking an election rule to prevent public inspection of certain electronic documents, alleging it is part of the Narendra Modi government's “systematic conspiracy” to destroy the institutional integrity of the Election Commission of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.(PTI file)

Taking on social media platform X, Mallikarjun Kharge also said the Modi government's “calibrated erosion” of the poll panel's integrity is a frontal attack on the Constitution and democracy.

The Centre has tweaked an election rule to prevent public inspection of certain electronic documents such as CCTV camera and webcasting footage as well as video recordings of candidates to prevent their misuse.

The Union law ministry on Friday amended Rule 93(2)(a) of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, to restrict the type of "papers" or documents open to public inspection based on the recommendation of the ECI.

Mallikarjun Kharge slams Centre

“Modi government's audacious amendment in the Conduct of Election Rules is another assault in its systematic conspiracy to destroy the institutional integrity of the Election Commission of India,” Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X.

“Earlier, they had removed the Chief Justice of India from the Selection panel which appoints Election Commissioners, and now they have resorted to stonewall electoral information, even after a High Court order,” the Congress president added in the post.

Kharge further said that every time the Congress writes to the ECI regarding specific poll irregularities such as voter deletions and lack of transparency in EVMs, the ECI responds in a condescending tone and chooses not to even acknowledge certain serious complaints.

"This again proves that the ECI, even though it is a quasi-judicial body, is not behaving independently," he said.

"The Modi government's calibrated erosion of ECI's integrity is a frontal attack on the Constitution and Democracy and we will take every step to safeguard them," Kharge said.

Congress will legally challenge amendment: Jairam Ramesh

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh had said the party would legally challenge the amendment.

Lok Sabha MP and Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said the ECI had chosen opacity and a pro-government attitude in its dealings thus far.

According to Rule 93, all "papers" related to elections shall be open to public inspection.

The amendment inserts “as specified in these rules” after “papers”.

The law ministry and ECI officials separately explained that a court case was the “trigger” behind the amendment.

While documents such as nomination forms, appointment of election agents, results and election account statements are mentioned in the Conduct of Election Rules, electronic documents such as CCTV camera footage, webcasting footage, and video recording of candidates during the Model Code of Conduct period are not covered.

"CCTV coverage, webcasting of polling stations are not carried out under Conduct of Election Rules but are the result of steps taken by the ECI to ensure a level playing field," a former ECI official told new agency PTI.