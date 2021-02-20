Mamata Banerjee, Amarinder Singh may skip today's NITI Aayog meet: Report
After West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Amarinder Singh, her Punjab counterpart, will also give a miss to the Saturday's meeting of the NITI Aayog's governing council to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reports said.
According to news agencies ANI and PTI, the Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh is unwell and state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal will attend the meeting in his place. "The Punjab chief minister is indisposed and is likely to skip the Niti Aayog's meeting. The state finance minister will attend in his place," PTI quoted a source as saying.
West Bengal chief minister Banerjee had earlier skipped the NITI Aayog's meetings, saying it was a "fruitless" exercise and alleged that the body has "no financial power" and cannot support the state plans. "Mamata Banerjee may not attend the Niti Aayog's February 20 meeting," a senior leader of her Trinamool Congress had said earlier, according to PTI.
Also read | ‘Will accelerate recovery, give direction': NITI Aayog CEO lauds 'superb' budget
The Prime Minister will chair Saturday's meeting and issues related to agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing and human resource development, service delivery at the grassroots level and health and nutrition will be discussed, according to an official statement. The NITI Aayog's governing council, a platform to discuss inter-sectoral, inter-departmental and federal issues, includes all chief ministers of all states, lieutenant governors of Union territories, several Union ministers and senior government officials.
A representative of Ladakh will also attend the meeting, as will Jammu and Kashmir’s as Union territories for the first, the statement said. Other Union territories headed by administrators have also been invited to join, the release said.
The meeting will also be attended by the ex-officio members of the governing council, Union ministers, vice chairperson Rajiv Kumar, members and CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant, and other senior government officials.
NITI Aayog’s governing council, which first met on February 8, 2015, meets regularly. However, the council did not meet last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(With agency inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws protests LIVE: 208 farmers dead since beginning of agitation, says BKU
- They have also wanted a legal guarantee over the practice of procurement of yields under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system.
Mamata Banerjee, Amarinder Singh may skip today's NITI Aayog meet: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to chair 6th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ULFA-i warns of ‘final action’ on abducted oil firm staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madras HC seeks govt reply on plea over Covishield
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India administers 10 million vaccine doses, second quickest drive in world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul discusses pension budget, OROP at defence panel meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Metro man’s first salvo: Hindus being tricked into marriage by ‘love jihad’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM, Shah hail Tagore and Netaji’s legacies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rampant construction, Char Dham project may amplify ecological risk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Controversy after govt pays tribute to MS Golwalkar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Terrorist guns down 2 policemen in Valley
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Indian-American Mohan who announced Mars landing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
21-year-old man, teen aid held for poisoning Dalit girls in Unnao
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three-day judicial custody for Disha, bail may be heard today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox