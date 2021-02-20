IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / PM Modi to chair 6th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog today
The Governing Council comprises PM Modi, Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories (UTs), with Legislators and Lieutenant Governors of other UTs(PTI File Photo )
The Governing Council comprises PM Modi, Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories (UTs), with Legislators and Lieutenant Governors of other UTs(PTI File Photo )
india news

PM Modi to chair 6th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog today

The sixth meeting will witness the entry of Ladakh for the first time, in addition to the participation of Jammu and Kashmir as a UT.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:07 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the sixth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog on Saturday via video conferencing.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the agenda of the meeting includes deliberations on agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, human resource development, service delivery at grassroots level and health and nutrition.

The Governing Council presents a platform to discuss inter-sectoral, inter-departmental and federal issues. It comprises PM Modi, Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories (UTs), with Legislators and Lieutenant Governors of other UTs, PMO said.

The sixth meeting will witness the entry of Ladakh for the first time, in addition to the participation of Jammu and Kashmir as a UT.

This time, other UTs headed by administrators have also been invited to join, read the release.

The meeting will also be attended by the ex-officio members of the Governing Council, Union Ministers, Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, Members and CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant, and other senior officials of the Government of India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
niti aayog pm modi
Close
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
india news

Farm laws protests LIVE: 208 farmers dead since beginning of agitation, says BKU

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:25 AM IST
  • They have also wanted a legal guarantee over the practice of procurement of yields under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system.
READ FULL STORY
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh is unwell and state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal will attend the meeting in his place. (ANI Photo)
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh is unwell and state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal will attend the meeting in his place. (ANI Photo)
india news

Mamata Banerjee, Amarinder Singh may skip today's NITI Aayog meet: Report

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:20 AM IST
The Prime Minister will chair Saturday's meeting and issues related to agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing and human resource development, service delivery at the grassroots level and health and nutrition will be discussed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Governing Council comprises PM Modi, Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories (UTs), with Legislators and Lieutenant Governors of other UTs(PTI File Photo )
The Governing Council comprises PM Modi, Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories (UTs), with Legislators and Lieutenant Governors of other UTs(PTI File Photo )
india news

PM Modi to chair 6th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog today

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:07 AM IST
The sixth meeting will witness the entry of Ladakh for the first time, in addition to the participation of Jammu and Kashmir as a UT.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of an ULFA cadre in 2011.(Mint File Photo)
File photo of an ULFA cadre in 2011.(Mint File Photo)
india news

ULFA-i warns of ‘final action’ on abducted oil firm staff

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:58 AM IST
In a statement released on Friday, the outfit said that since the deadline for release of the employees had ended and talks with the company have failed, ‘final action’ on the two executives will be taken in a phased manner next week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In his petition, the Chennai-based businessman stated that he had volunteered for the clinical trial and suffered from severe side effects after receiving the first dose of the vaccine on October 1 last year.(PTI File Photo)
In his petition, the Chennai-based businessman stated that he had volunteered for the clinical trial and suffered from severe side effects after receiving the first dose of the vaccine on October 1 last year.(PTI File Photo)
india news

Madras HC seeks govt reply on plea over Covishield

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:52 AM IST
Besides the Centre, SII and the institute, the court issued a notice to Drugs Controller General of India, Indian Council of Medical Research and Astra Zeneca UK, the petitioner’s advocate R Rajaram said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per the government’s provisional data, 10.44 million doses had been administered by Friday evening. (Representative Image) (ANI Photo)
As per the government’s provisional data, 10.44 million doses had been administered by Friday evening. (Representative Image) (ANI Photo)
india news

India administers 10 million vaccine doses, second quickest drive in world

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:27 AM IST
India began inoculating people to fight the pandemic on January 16 and was administering doses at the fastest pace for weeks, before lingering hesitancy among some people and technical glitches meant the pace was overtaken by the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(ANI)
india news

Rahul discusses pension budget, OROP at defence panel meeting

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:41 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who attended the last day of the three-day meetings to examine the defence ministry’s demand for grants, also wanted to know why the budget for defence pension was reduced.
READ FULL STORY
Close
His comments came amid a fierce debate on “love jihad” and religious conversion, specially after Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh outlawed conversions by fraud, coercion or marriage. Both states are ruled by the BJP. (ANI Photo)
His comments came amid a fierce debate on “love jihad” and religious conversion, specially after Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh outlawed conversions by fraud, coercion or marriage. Both states are ruled by the BJP. (ANI Photo)
india news

Metro man’s first salvo: Hindus being tricked into marriage by ‘love jihad’

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:18 AM IST
The 88-year-old man told reporters that his aim was to help the party come to power in Kerala and that he was open to the chief ministership.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trinamool Congress’s Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy alleged that Modi and Shah both fall short of the secular idealism that Tagore and Bose stood for. “They build the Ram temple and differentiate between high-caste and low-caste Hindus. They are mentally and ideologically unfit to talk about such icons,” Roy said.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
Trinamool Congress’s Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy alleged that Modi and Shah both fall short of the secular idealism that Tagore and Bose stood for. “They build the Ram temple and differentiate between high-caste and low-caste Hindus. They are mentally and ideologically unfit to talk about such icons,” Roy said.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
india news

PM, Shah hail Tagore and Netaji’s legacies

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:21 AM IST
Modi, while virtually addressing the convocation ceremony of Visva Bharati, the state’s only central university of which the Prime Minister is the chancellor, said its founder Rabindranath Tagore’s vision on education has contributed to the Centre’s new education policy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The HPC recommended that the width of the Char Dham road project should be 5.5 metres instead of 7.5 meters being constructed by state’s public works department (PWD )to Supreme Court in third week of July 2020.(HT file photo)
The HPC recommended that the width of the Char Dham road project should be 5.5 metres instead of 7.5 meters being constructed by state’s public works department (PWD )to Supreme Court in third week of July 2020.(HT file photo)
india news

Rampant construction, Char Dham project may amplify ecological risk

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:38 AM IST
It’s the sound of hills being eaten into for the Char Dham road project; the rubble, including huge boulders from the blasted hill slopes are gathered all along the road, some perilously close to the edge. Geologists say this can’t be good for the high Himalayas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MS Golwalkar of the RSS, who met Mahatma Gandhi in September 1947.(HT Archives)
MS Golwalkar of the RSS, who met Mahatma Gandhi in September 1947.(HT Archives)
india news

Controversy after govt pays tribute to MS Golwalkar

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:32 AM IST
Another official who asked not to be named said it was not the first time that the government was marking the birth anniversary of the Sangh’s second chief.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A police spokesperson said: “Preliminary investigation indicates involvement of two terrorists in the attack. One of them has been identified as Saqib, a local, and another FT (foreign terrorist), affiliated with LeT. Police have launched a manhunt to nab them.” (Representative Image)(HT File Photo)
A police spokesperson said: “Preliminary investigation indicates involvement of two terrorists in the attack. One of them has been identified as Saqib, a local, and another FT (foreign terrorist), affiliated with LeT. Police have launched a manhunt to nab them.” (Representative Image)(HT File Photo)
india news

Terrorist guns down 2 policemen in Valley

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:17 AM IST
The Resistance Front (TRF), a terror group that is controlled by top handlers of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), took responsibility for the attack in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NASA's Dr Swati Mohan.(Twitter/@NASA)
NASA's Dr Swati Mohan.(Twitter/@NASA)
india news

Meet Indian-American Mohan who announced Mars landing

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:10 AM IST
“Touchdown confirmed! Perseverance is safely on the surface of Mars, ready to begin seeking the signs of past life,” Mohan announced on Thursday as scientists in the mission control room of the US space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory erupted in cheers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Inspector general of police Laxmi Singh said Vinay Kumar, a resident of a village neighbouring that of the victims’, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on charges of murder and concealing evidence. They belong to the same caste as the victims, said local officials. (Representative Image) (PTI)
Inspector general of police Laxmi Singh said Vinay Kumar, a resident of a village neighbouring that of the victims’, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on charges of murder and concealing evidence. They belong to the same caste as the victims, said local officials. (Representative Image) (PTI)
india news

21-year-old man, teen aid held for poisoning Dalit girls in Unnao

By Haider Naqvi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:05 AM IST
The three Dalit girls were found unconscious in a field near their home in Unnao district late on Wednesday by family members. Two of them died soon after, and the third, who is 16 years old, is in a critical condition in a Kanpur hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The activist was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13 by Delhi Police for allegedly creating and sharing a protest toolkit backing the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws.(File Photo/AFP )
The activist was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13 by Delhi Police for allegedly creating and sharing a protest toolkit backing the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws.(File Photo/AFP )
india news

Three-day judicial custody for Disha, bail may be heard today

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:57 AM IST
Lawyer representing Disha told the court that there were irregularities in the case diary; police to seek activist’s custody again next week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP