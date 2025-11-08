Mamata Banerjee backs Sourav Ganguly for ICC president: ‘Not easy to stop him'

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday reiterated her support for former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly to become the president of the International Cricket Council. "We always wanted Ganguly to remain India's captain for a long time," Mamata Banerjee said.(ANI Photo)

Mamata was speaking at the felicitation ceremony of World Cup winner Richa Ghosh at the Eden Gardens, PTI news agency reported. During the ceremony, Mamata praised both Ghosh and Ganguly.

“We always wanted Ganguly to remain India's captain for a long time,” Mamata said, before expressing her belief that Ganguly would become the ICC chief in the future.

“There’s one more thing I must say -- Ganguly might feel bad if I say this, but I'm a little outspoken and always speak the unpleasant truth,” PTI quoted the TMC supremo as saying.

“Who was supposed to be the ICC president today? None other than Sourav Ganguly,” Mamata said, adding that while he may not hold the post today, he would “definitely” do so in the future. “It's not that easy to stop him,” Mamata said.

Mamata's support for Ganguly after his removal as BCCI president in 2022

Mamata had shown support for Ganguly after he was removed from the post of the BCCI president in 2022, also urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow him to contest elections for the ICC post.

The West Bengal CM had, at that time, also questioned why "Amit Shah's son has been retained in the BCCI”, while Ganguly had been denied a second term.

Union home minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah currently holds the ICC chair post, after he completed a four-year tenure as BCCI Secretary. Shah was elevated to the post two years after Ganguly was replaced as BCCI president, following a three-year stint.

Ganguly and Shah had worked together in the Indian cricket governing body, during which there were multiple reports suggesting power dynamics within the board, according to the PTI report. However, both Ganguly and Shah have maintained a cordial relationship in public.