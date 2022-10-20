Home / Cities / Kolkata News / 'Sourav Ganguly deprived to secure…': Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP over ICC poll

'Sourav Ganguly deprived to secure…': Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP over ICC poll

Updated on Oct 20, 2022 05:24 PM IST

“Sourav Ganguly was deprived of the BCCI’s nomination to fight ICC chief’s election. He was deprived to secure someone else’s interests; it was a shameless political vendetta,” Mamata Banerjee told reporters.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee with former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly.(PTI file)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee with former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly.(PTI file)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday once again batted for former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and targeted the BJP-led central government for allegedly depriving him by not nominating him for the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman's post, describing it as a "shameless political vendetta".

“Sourav Ganguly was deprived of the BCCI’s nomination to fight ICC chief’s election. He was deprived to secure someone else’s interests; it was a shameless political vendetta,” Banerjee told reporters.

“Why was he not allowed to contest the ICC elections? I had requested so many people in the BJP government. He has been deprived… What was the reason behind this?” she added.

Earlier this week, the Trinamool Congress supremo had expressed shock over Ganguly's "removal" as BCCI president and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention so that he was allowed to contest the elections for ICC head.

Roger Binny, a 1983 World Cup-winning squad member, has been elected as the 36th president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), taking over from Ganguly. However, the BCCI's annual general meeting on Tuesday concluded without discussing the ICC election.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

