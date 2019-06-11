Mamata Banerjee claims 8 TMC workers among 10 killed in Bengal post-poll violence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that eight people from her party have been killed so far in post-poll violence in the state and accused Governor Kesri Nath Tripathi of misquoting the number of deceased.

Banerjee claimed eight of the 10 people killed in West Bengal belonged to her party Trinamool Congress while two were from the BJP.

“Yesterday the Governor said 12 people have died in Bengal in post-poll violence. He made a political statement while talking to the national media. In reality 10 people have been killed so far. Eight of them belong to our party,” Banerjee said at the unveiling event of a bust of Bengali social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar in Kolkata.

“Every death is unfortunate. I will ask the Chief Secretary to provide assistance from the disaster management fund to the families of all the 10 deceased,” she said.

Post-poll violence has been reported from various places of West Bengal after BJP made stunning inroads in the state by winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats, just four less than the Trinamool.

All the cases will be investigated, Banerjee said.

“All the killings are being probed. Two BJP workers have been killed but it needs to be seen whether they were killed by their own men who were firing bullets,” Banerjee said.

On Monday, BJP leader Mukul Roy had claimed seven BJP workers have been killed in post-poll violence while three more are missing and feared dead.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 19:03 IST