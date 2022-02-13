Mamata Banerjee dials MK Stalin, proposes meeting of non-BJP CMs

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said on Sunday he received a call from his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, adding that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo proposed a meeting of all non-BJP chief ministers.

“Beloved Didi @MamataOfficial telephoned me to share her concern and anguish on the Constitutional overstepping and brazen misuse of power by the Governors of non-BJP ruled states. She suggested for a meeting of Opposition CMs,” Stalin posted on Twitter.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief further said he assured Banerjee of his party's commitment to uphold state autonomy. “Convention of Opposition CMs will soon happen out of Delhi!” he tweeted.

I assured her of DMK’s commitment to uphold State autonomy. Convention of Opposition CMs will soon happen out of Delhi! (2/2) — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 13, 2022

The communication between the two chief ministers took place after Stalin, earlier today, condemned West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's decisionto prorogue, with immediate effect, the ongoing session of the eastern state's legislative assembly.

“The act of #WestBengal Governor to prorogue the WB Assembly Session is without any propriety expected from the exalted post and goes against the established norms and conventions. The 'symbolic' head of the state should be the role model to uphold the constitution. Beauty of democracy lies in extending mutual respect to each other,” the Tamil Nadu CM said on Twitter.

The 'symbolic' head of the state should be the role model to uphold the constitution. Beauty of democracy lies in extending mutual respect to each other. (2/2) — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 13, 2022