Home / India News / Mamata Banerjee dials MK Stalin, proposes meeting of non-BJP CMs
india news

Mamata Banerjee dials MK Stalin, proposes meeting of non-BJP CMs

The talks between the two chief ministers took place in the backdrop of Stalin condemning West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's decision to prorogue the ongoing session of the eastern state's legislative assembly.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (ANI PHOTO.)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (ANI PHOTO.)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 09:26 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said on Sunday he received a call from his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, adding that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo proposed a meeting of all non-BJP chief ministers.

“Beloved Didi @MamataOfficial telephoned me to share her concern and anguish on the Constitutional overstepping and brazen misuse of power by the Governors of non-BJP ruled states. She suggested for a meeting of Opposition CMs,” Stalin posted on Twitter.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief further said he assured Banerjee of his party's commitment to uphold state autonomy. “Convention of Opposition CMs will soon happen out of Delhi!” he tweeted.

 

The communication between the two chief ministers took place after Stalin, earlier today, condemned West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's decisionto prorogue, with immediate effect, the ongoing session of the eastern state's legislative assembly.

“The act of #WestBengal Governor to prorogue the WB Assembly Session is without any propriety expected from the exalted post and goes against the established norms and conventions. The 'symbolic' head of the state should be the role model to uphold the constitution. Beauty of democracy lies in extending mutual respect to each other,” the Tamil Nadu CM said on Twitter.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mk stalin mamata banerjee
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out