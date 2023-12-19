Mamata Banerjee floats 'Mallikarjun Kharge for PM' suggestion at INDIA huddle

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday took initiative on the vexed topic of the prime ministerial post if the Opposition's INDIA alliance comes to power in 2024 as she proposed the name of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, sources said. At the meeting of the INDIA alliance parties in the national capital, Banerjee said the veteran could be a suitable candidate for the much-coveted post. She, however, maintained that the decision could be taken after the alliance wins the upcoming elections. West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav during the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) meeting,.(PTI)

Many constituents of the anti-BJP alliance have been reportedly vying for the most powerful political position in the country. TMC and JDU leaders have previously given feelers on the names of Banerjee and Nitish Kumar.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

It is not clear as of now in what context the Trinamool stalwart made the remark. On Monday, Banerjee had told journalists that a decision on who would become the prime minister must be taken after the alliance won the elections.

After the meeting, however, Kharge said the prime ministerial candidate will be projected only after the elections.

"We have to first come as winners. If we don't have MPs, what is the use of projecting PM?" he said.

He said 28 parties participated in the fourth meeting of the INDIA alliance. "All parties have spoken in one voice on how the alliance should function in the future," he said.

On seat sharing, he said local leaders will hold initial around of talks and senior leaders will intervene if differences remain unresolved.

"UP, Telangana seat-sharing issues will be resolved. We will try to see how Punjab and Delhi issues can also be resolved," he added.

Asked about Banerjee's suggestion, MDMK MP Vaiko said there was no opposition to the idea.

"There was no opposition to that suggestion -- Mallikarjun Kharge for PM face," he said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said: “The meeting was good. The campaigning, seat sharing and everything will begin soon.”

JMM MP Mahua Maji said the main discussion was regarding seat sharing.

"Some leaders wanted to have the seat sharing before 1st January. Discussions regarding the face of the prime minister were also done. No final decision was taken...Everyone said that PM's face will be decided after winning the elections," she said.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the main focus of the meeting was seat-sharing agreements in states.

"It was a very successful, fruitful meeting. Everybody opened their mind and spoke; there was a little criticism here and there because we are 25-26 parties. The main focus was to finalise the seat sharing. A lot many things were discussed but everything can not be decided today itself. Seat-sharing discussions should be started immediately, that is what was discussed," he said.

With inputs from ANI