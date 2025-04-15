Mamata Banerjee inciting violence on Waqf Act: BJP's Kiren Rijiju

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday accused West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of "inciting violence" by her remarks against the Waqf Amendment Act. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju addresses a press conference on the Waqf Act in Kochi on Tuesday. (ANI )

Rijiju claimed that the TMC supremo asked people to protest against the recently enacted Waqf Amendment Act and declared that she would not implement it in her state.

"The CM is visibly inciting violence by asking people to protest and saying that she will not follow the law passed by the Parliament," he said.

Speaking at a press conference, the union minister for minority affairs questioned Mamata Banerjee's declaration of not implementing the act, calling it an ‘unconstitutional move.’

Also Read | Violence being incited in name of anti-Waqf Act stir: Yogi

"How? How can she say she will not implement it? She is sitting in a constitutional position, and the law is passed by a constitutional body; then how can she say that she will not follow something constitutional?" Rijiju was quoted by PTI as saying in response to a question on Banerjee's statement on the Waqf Act.

Rijiju said that land must be protected and that no authority should be able to take land away from rightful owners without due process.

He clarified that the amendments made to the Waqf Act are not targeted against any community but are aimed at correcting earlier provisions.

Violence in Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas' Bhangar

Rijiju's statement came a day after violence erupted in South 24 Parganas' Bhangar during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The incident took place when the Indian Secular Front (ISF) clashed with the police during protests, leading to several injuries and torching of vehicles.

Tension escalated when the crowd attempted to break through police barricades, leading to a clash between the two sides.

Earlier, violence related to the Act had occurred in the Murshidabad district, including Suti, Dhulian, and Jangipur, on Friday and Saturday. Three people died in the clashes.

It was also reported that more than 400 Hindus fled the violence-hit areas of Samserganj in Murshidabad and crossed the Bhagirathi River to reach Malda.