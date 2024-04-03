Mamata Banerjee makes tea, plucks leaves at tea garden in storm-hit Jalpaiguri

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee prepared tea at a local stall in Jalpaiguri on Wednesday, where she visited following a storm to interact with the victims. She also interacted with the tea plantation workers in the district, which is set for polling during the first phase of the Lok Sabha election scheduled on April 19. In a series of photographs shared on TMC's official social media platforms, Banerjee was captured participating in tea making and serving it to the workers. (X/TMC)

In a series of photographs shared on TMC's official social media platforms, Banerjee was captured participating in tea making and serving it to the workers. A video shared by Mamata Banerjee also depicted her conversing with the tea plantation workers and even plucking tea leaves alongside them.

She further interacted with the young students in the region. “Smt. @MamataOfficial brings warmth and conversation to a local tea stall, embracing the spirit of the residents over a steaming cup of tea in Jalpaiguri!” Trinamool Congress posted on social media platform X.

“Smt. @MamataOfficial connecting with the brilliant young minds in Jalpaiguri today. Their innocence and curiosity ignite our optimism for a better future!” TMC posted.

"Smt. @MamataOfficial strengthens ties, joining tea estate workers in the timeless ritual of tea leaf plucking," it stated in a subsequent post.

Since Sunday night, Mamata Banerjee has been camping in storm-ravaged Jalpaiguri to meet the cyclone victims. The unexpected storm and heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Jalpaiguri town and its vicinity, leading to the deaths of at least five individuals and rendering over 200 people homeless.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee was observed dancing with tribals in the Jalpaiguri district and conversing with tribal women in the area.

LS polls: 42 Parliamentary Constituencies in Bengal

The Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal's 42 parliamentary constituencies are set to occur in seven phases, commencing on April 19 and concluding on June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. TMC has released the list of candidates for all 42 constituencies and has opted not to form any alliances with parties from the INDIA bloc in the state.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 22 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 18 out of the 42 parliamentary seats in the state. The Indian National Congress (INC) was limited to only two seats.