BJP burden on society, will be rejected by people in LS polls: Tripura INDIA bloc

Agartala: The opposition INDIA bloc leaders in Tripura said on Wednesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would get nationwide rejection in the coming Lok Sabha elections. According to the leaders, their statement is based on the reactions received from the people across the country during the poll campaigns by the INDIA bloc. Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman with Rahul Gandhi dring Bharat Jodo Yatra (File Photo)

Terming the BJP a “burden on the society,” the leaders said that people are fed up with the current government and want change in both Lok Sabha seats of Tripura, along with the rest of the country.

Speaking at meet-the-press at Agartala Press Club, Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and Tripura INDIA bloc co-convener Sudip Roy Barman said, “We got responses as of now is more than our imagination. They (people) want change in both the Parliamentary constituencies of the state. We have appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure free and fair polls. People will reject BJP throughout the country”.

He said that the BJP should have unveiled their progress report and future plans before the people ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, but instead, they are engaged in putting the opposition leaders in jail, burning the campaign materials, freezing bank accounts, misusing central agencies – Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and more.

INDIA bloc co-convener Jitendra Chaudhary said that though the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Congress had a bitter past of rivalry, they came together as they do not have “fundamental differences” on national perspective.

Chaudhary said that the Constitution is under attack under the BJP rule. They are making attempts to erase the country’s history in the name of nationalism. For this, all the Left parties and Congress came together, said Chaudhury.

The two Lok Sabha seats of the state – West and East Tripura constituencies would go for polls on April 19 and 26, respectively. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

The INDIA bloc has fielded Congress president Ashish Kumar Saha in the West constituency against BJP candidate and former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb. In the East constituency, they fielded ex-Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Rajendra Reang against BJP’s Kriti Singh Debbarma.