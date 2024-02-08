 Mamata Banerjee raps BJP MLAs for singing national anthem during state song | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Mamata Banerjee raps BJP MLAs for singing national anthem during state song: ‘It is an insult to…’

Mamata Banerjee raps BJP MLAs for singing national anthem during state song: ‘It is an insult to…’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 08, 2024 04:36 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee also criticised the BJP MLAs for creating chaos during the Budget session of the West Bengal Assembly.

The West Bengal Assembly Budget session began on a note of chaos on Thursday as BJP legislators sang the national anthem while the state song was being played, PTI reported.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(ANI)
Speaker Biman Banerjee after entering the House instructed officials to play the state song "Banglar Mati Banglar Jal" before the beginning of the state Budget session.

However, as the song was being played, BJP MLAs stood up and started singing the national anthem. This was condemned by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who asserted that it was an insult to the national anthem.

"National anthem is being played at the end. The BJP singing the national anthem when the state song is being played is an insult to the national anthem," Banerjee was quoted as saying by the news agency.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, however, countered Mamata's charge and said that the national anthem is always played both at the beginning and the end of any government programme or budget session, according to PTI.

The West Bengal government last month issued a notification declaring Poila Boisakh, the first day of the Bengali New Year, as the State Day and the song "Banglar Mati Banglar Jal" written by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore as the state song.

Mamata Banerjee vs BJP


Later in the day, Mamata was seen taking charge against the BJP MLAs for creating chaos in the House.

“If the Opposition has any opinion, they can discuss it after the completion of the Budget. They have the freedom to express their opinion but this is not a BJP party office," the chief minister said, according to ANI. "This is not the space for Opposition to do politics. People have the right to know what work we have done. We condemn this dirty politics. They are against the State, anti-Bengal.”

She also raised the issue of the suspension of the 147 MPs from Parliament during the Winter Session.

“They (BJP)should remember that they have suspended 147 MPs from Parliament but we do not want to go down that path. You can be weak but we are not, we will fight it out. If you have the courage, speak after Budget presentation, not before that.”

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

