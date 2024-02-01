Mamata Banerjee poised to ‘win Delhi’, hopes to bring regional parties together

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alluded to all regional parties to bring them together after her party defeats the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and eventually extends its influence to Delhi. He expressed confidence that the TMC would “win” the national capital and envisioned bringing all regional parties under one umbrella – a potential hint at a breakaway from the Opposition-led INDIA bloc amid recent tension between Banerjee and the Congress. Nadia: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during a programme, at Santipur in Nadia district, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_01_2024_000367B)(PTI)

"If the people are with us, then we promise we will win Delhi. After the election, we will do this by taking all the regional parties together," she said at a public distribution programme at Santipur in Nadia district, as reported by NDTV.

The INDIA bloc has been under fire after tensions erupted among a few of the current and erstwhile key coalition members, Congress, TMC, AAP and JD(U). The TMC chief announced to go alone in West Bengal, claiming that the Congress rejected her party's proposal on seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha elections.

"We wanted an alliance, but the Congress did not agree. They have joined forces with the CPI(M) to assist the BJP in the elections… We are the ones who can fight the BJP in the country," CM Banerjee said.

She also launched attacks on the BJP-led central government over the arrest of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, alleging that the BJP was imprisoning Opposition leaders to win the upcoming general elections. She said that she would come out of it even if she were put behind bars.

“You can intimidate and put everyone in India in jail... You can also put me behind bars, but I will surely come out. The BJP is putting everyone in jail only to win the election,” the West Bengal CM said.