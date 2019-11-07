e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 07, 2019

Mamata Banerjee says move to offer JEE test in Gujarati insult to other languages

Member of Parliament from Diamond Harbour Abhisek Banerjee demanded that Bengali, Odia, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Marathi should be introduced as other medium of examination.

india Updated: Nov 07, 2019 01:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Mamata Banerjee meets home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on September 19.
Mamata Banerjee meets home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on September 19.(PTI Photo)
         

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday opposed the introduction of Gujarati in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and said that the Centre intended to malign regions and regional languages.

The JEE is the main entrance exam for admission to engineering colleges across the country, including the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, and was conducted in English and Hindi till now. Member of Parliament from Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee demanded that Bengali, Odia, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Marathi should be introduced as other medium of examination. In a series of tweets, the chief minister said she loved the Gujarati language but asked why regional languags like Bengali were ignored. “Our country is India, which is home to so many religions, cultures, languages, creeds and communities. However, maligning all regions and regional languages is the intention of the government at the centre,” Banerjee said on Wednesday.

“JEE so long was conducted in English and Hindi. Now only Gujarati has been added. Such a step is not at all praiseworthy. Why have other regional languages been ignored? Why injustice is being meted out to them? ” she added. In a separate tweet, Abhisek Banerjee, who is the chief minister’s nephew wrote, “Constitution mandates equality for all. JEE (Mains) 2020 must be conducted in all regional languages.” Communist Party of India (Marxist) Lok Sabha MP and the party’s politburo member Mohammed Salim said, “Gujarati was never a language for higher education. This is a well thought out scheme by the Rashtriya Shayamsevak Sangh to establish cultural domination and break the nation into small units. They are playing with fire.”

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders from West Bengal whom HT contacted were not willing to react to the development. However, a senior official in the Human Resource Development ministry who did not wish to be named said Gujarat used JEE scores for state engineering college admissions. As per 2011 census report, Bengali was the second most widely spoken language in India after Hindi, and was followed by Marathi, Telugu, Tamil and Gujarati.

tags
top news
Ahead of Kartarpur corridor ceremony, India flags terror threat concern with Pak
Ahead of Kartarpur corridor ceremony, India flags terror threat concern with Pak
You’re letting people die: SC to states on pollution
You’re letting people die: SC to states on pollution
Pawar rules out support to Sena; BJP meets guv today
Pawar rules out support to Sena; BJP meets guv today
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
Woman called by jail warden to see ‘ailing’ husband, then gang- raped
Woman called by jail warden to see ‘ailing’ husband, then gang- raped
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneLaal Singh ChaddhaIndia vs Bangladesh

don't miss

latest news

India News