e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

Mamata-Dhankar cold war in Bengal eases with Constitution Day invite

Dhankar’s acceptance of the speaker’s invitation and a Raj Bhawan Friday release hoping that Mamata, too, will attend the function at the Governor’s house suggests de-escalation.

india Updated: Nov 23, 2019 21:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Mamata Banerjee government and Bengal Governor Dhankhar had seen acrimonious exchanges recently.
Mamata Banerjee government and Bengal Governor Dhankhar had seen acrimonious exchanges recently.(Samir Jana/HT Photo)
         

The cold war between the ruling Trinamool Congress party and the Bengal Governor eased off a bit on Saturday with the assembly speaker Biman Banerjee inviting Jagdeep Dhankhar to speak at the special assembly session called to commemorate the Constitution Day on November 26 and the later accepting it.

TMC minister Partha Chatterjee’s November 19 announcement of the two-day special session to mark the Constitution Day had triggered speculations that leaving the Governor out of the session was also a possibility. A face off seemed likely when Dhankar responded by saying that Rajbhawan had announced celebrations much before the TMC and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with the Chief Justice of the Kolkata High Court had been invited more than a month ago.

Dhankar’s acceptance of the speaker’s invitation and a Raj Bhawan Friday release hoping that Mamata, too, will attend the function at the Governor’s house suggests de-escalation.

The Raj Bhawan statement said the Bengal CM had in her response to the invite, hoped that the Constitution Day programme at the Raj Bhawan “focused on principles of constitutionalism-- primarily on the issue of upholding the federal structure of the nation.”

The choice of words is significant in view of their running acrimony over some issue or other. It peaked last week when Mamata suggested Dhankar was an agent of the Bharatiya Janata Party and was trying to run a parallel government.

On Wednesday, Dhankhar was shown black flags and asked to “go back” by TMC workers during his visit to Domkal in Murshidabad district. He hit back with a barrage of tweets and accused the police of supporting the demonstrators. He even tagged Banerjee’s official account.

No Trinamool Congress leader was ready to comment on Friday’s development. BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu said the invitation was “better late than never” and hoped the governor attends the special session.”

This is the first time Dhankhar will address an assembly session. He was sworn in on July 30.

tags
top news
Sena-Cong-NCP petition in SC tomorrow, seeks quashing of guv Koshyari’s decision
Sena-Cong-NCP petition in SC tomorrow, seeks quashing of guv Koshyari’s decision
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
‘He’s a frustrated cricketer’: Azhar hits back at Rayudu
‘He’s a frustrated cricketer’: Azhar hits back at Rayudu
Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic
Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic
Over-speeding car falls off flyover on passers-by in Hyderabad; 1 killed
Over-speeding car falls off flyover on passers-by in Hyderabad; 1 killed
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said
Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News