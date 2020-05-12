e-paper
Mamata plans more relaxations in red zone areas

Mamata plans more relaxations in red zone areas

May 12, 2020
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya
West Bengal chief minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said after a videoconference with top officials of every district that she has planned to allow relaxations even in districts listed as red zones by dividing the districts into three more sub-zones – with total lockdown in ‘Red A’, minimal activities in ‘Red B’ and relatively more activities in ‘Red C’.

The government’s focus will be on locking down containment zones instead of locking down the whole district. On May 1, the Union health ministry had listed 10 of Bengal’s 23 districts as red zones, eight as green zones and four as orange zones.

Bengal, at present, has 556 containment zones, out of which 326 are in Kolkata and the rest mostly in the districts of Howrah, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, and Hooghly.

“I have asked the district magistrates, police supers and health department heads to chalk-out district-wise plan for creating the ‘A’, ‘B’, and ‘C’ zones and list the activities that could be allowed and submit the plan to me on May 15,” she said at the state secretariat. After May 21, relaxations will also be increased in districts listed as green and orange zones.

