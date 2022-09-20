Mamata playing hide-and-seek: Congress on TMC supremo's PM remark

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Tuesday hit out at West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee over the latter’s statement saying not Prime Minister Narendra Modi but others in the BJP were responsible for the excesses of central agencies against Opposition parties.

Accusing Banerjee of playing hide-and-seek, the Congress leader said that “when you give a clean chit to the prime minister, somewhere you are acquitting him of the charges on which the country is asking questions today”.

“The Opposition cannot play hide-and-seek in politics as it has to seek accountability from the prime minister on issues of public importance,” Shrinate said, according to news agency PTI.

The Congress spokesperson further said, “I do not know that she is trying to corner Amit Shah-ji while leaving out Modi-ji. I don't know whether she has decided that Modi-ji is good, I will not comment on her point.”

On Monday, Banerjee said that she “did not believe the PM was misusing the federal investigative agencies to harass and intimidate rivals” - a charge often levelled by Opposition leaders.

Speaking about a resolution passed by her government against the 'excesses' of central agencies, she went on to put the blame on some other BJP workers. The CM said the “ED and CBI were being misused by some within the BJP to further their own interests”.

The BJP said “no one in the party and certainly not the PM needs her validation”.

"No one in the BJP, and most certainly the PM, needs any validation from Mamata Banerjee. Her entire Government, top ministers, party office bearers, and immediate family is under the radar of central agencies because the Courts ordered investigation. She must account for the loot," BJP IT department head Amit Malviya tweeted.

