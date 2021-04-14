Mamata promises probe into Cooch Behar violence; meets victims' families

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met with the families of people who were killed during the fourth round of voting for the state assembly elections on April 10 in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar. While an 18-year-old first time voter was shot dead by miscreants when he was standing in a queue to cast his vote, four others were killed in firing by central forces reportedly in self-defence on the same day.

"I met all five families, including the family members of Anand Burman (a first-time voter who was killed in the alleged by firing). Wife of one victim was pregnant, while others had small children. One was less than a month old,” she said.

After meeting the families, Banerjee promised that a probe will be carried out into the alleged firing by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and said that those "responsible for Cooch Behar killings will be tracked and brought to book".

“I wanted to come the next day (of the incident) but the ECI had put a ban on all leaders from entering the district,” she also said while urging the people to maintain peace..

"As elections are going on I can’t make any promises now, but after elections we would do everything to take care of the victims’ families," she also said.

She also urged local Trinamool Congress leaders to build statues of the deceased. "The ECI may send me another notice for (announcing) this. They may do so but we would come up with five statues after the elections,” she said while targeting the poll regulatory body.

At least five people were killed in two separate shooting incidents at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district on April 10. The incident took place while the voters were lined up to cast their votes. After an investigation, the Election commission on Saturday said the armed forces who were their to maintain peace and order, opened fire to save the lives of the people and their own. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his sadness over the incident and asked EC to strongly deal with those responsible for the mishappening.

Mamata Banerjee and leaders of the ruling TMC leaders described the incident as a "pre-planned" event by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and demanded the resignation of Union home minister Amit Shah. “I believe, this incident is pre-planned… Home minister Amit Shah is completely responsible ...he himself is the conspirator," Banerjee said on the day of the incident.

“Shah should resign owing responsibility for the incident which is dastardly, cold-blooded and unprecedented," the chief minister had further said.