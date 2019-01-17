Mamata says Opposition’s January 19 rally will sound death knell for BJP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the January 19 mega opposition rally in Kolkata would sound the “death knell” for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and regional parties would be the deciding factor.

“The federal parties, that is, the regional parties, will be the deciding factor after the elections,” she said in Kolkata, where her Trinamool Congress is hosting the rally, which is to be attended by a host of regional party leaders from across the country.

The latest to confirm attendance were the former BJP troika of Arun Shourie, Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha, all of who are staunchly opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP.

BSP chief Mayawati, who recently struck an alliance pact with Akhilesh Yadav-led SP in Uttar Pradesh, has deputed party general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Chandra Misra in her place.

“The rally will sound the death knell for BJP... Obviously they (BJP) will not cross more than 125 seats,” she said in reply to a question.

The number of seats that the state parties will win will be much more than the BJP’s, she said.

Banerjee visited the Brigade Parade grounds to check arrangements for the rally.

Akhilesh Yadav, former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and son Omar will be among those attending the rally. So will be former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, his son and Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kerjiwal.

DMK President M.K. Stalin, RLD chief Ajit Singh, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Lalu Prasad’s son Tejashwi Yadav would join the rally.

While Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi are giving the rally a miss, the party would be represented by leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Mamata has also invited CPI(M) leader and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, but he is yet to confirm attendance.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 19:28 IST