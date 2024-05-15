‘Mamata wants to turn Bengal into a Muslim state’: Union minister Giriraj Singh

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday hit out at Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she was planning to turn West Bengal into a ‘Muslim state'.



“Mamata Banerjee wants Bengal to be a Muslim (majority) state. Ahead of the last elections (2021 assembly elections), a minister in her government gave journalists a guided tour of what he called 'mini-Pakistan'. This goes to show that she wants to turn Bengal into a mini-Pakistan,” the minister told news agency ANI in Patna.



"If voted back at the Centre, we will implement the National Register of Citizens, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the Uniform Civil Code, as well as measures towards population control. We will put an end to her (Mamata's) dictatorship like Kim Jong Un," Singh added.



The BJP leader, who is seeking a second straight Lok Sabha term from Bihar's Begusarai, alleged that the opposition INDIA bloc members were working towards enforcing ‘Islamic rule’ on the country.



"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and (former Bihar chief minister) Lalu Yadav style themselves as the well-wishers of backward communities. However, they (Congress) deprived them of their share of quotas by giving Muslims the status of OBC in Karnataka. All this points to a larger plan to turn India into an Islamic state," the minister was quoted by ANI as saying. Union minister Giriraj Singh and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

‘Only guarantee is Modi not coming to power’: Mamata

While addressing a rally in Bengal's Nadia district, Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday had said that Narendra Modi will not return to power after the general elections.



“The only guarantee in the Lok Sabha polls is that Modi is not returning to power. The INDIA bloc would secure between 295 and 315 seats while the BJP would be restricted to a maximum of 200,” she had said.



The Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal are being held in all the seven phases. In the 2019 polls, the BJP won 18 seats while the Trinamool Congress bagged 22. The Congress fared a lowly third in the tally with just 2 seats while the Left Front was down to just a lone seat.