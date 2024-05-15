 ‘Mamata wants to turn Bengal into a Muslim state’: Union minister Giriraj Singh | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Mamata wants to turn Bengal into a Muslim state’: Union minister Giriraj Singh

ByHT News Desk
May 15, 2024 03:49 PM IST

Union minister Giriraj Singh alleged that the opposition INDIA bloc members were working towards enforcing ‘Islamic rule’ on the country

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday hit out at Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she was planning to turn West Bengal into a ‘Muslim state'.

“Mamata Banerjee wants Bengal to be a Muslim (majority) state. Ahead of the last elections (2021 assembly elections), a minister in her government gave journalists a guided tour of what he called 'mini-Pakistan'. This goes to show that she wants to turn Bengal into a mini-Pakistan,” the minister told news agency ANI in Patna.

ALSO READ: ‘Why are Hindus second-class citizens in Bengal?’: PM Modi attacks TMC

"If voted back at the Centre, we will implement the National Register of Citizens, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the Uniform Civil Code, as well as measures towards population control. We will put an end to her (Mamata's) dictatorship like Kim Jong Un," Singh added.

ALSO READ: Mamata Banerjee afraid of offending ‘infiltrator’ vote bank: Amit Shah in Bengal

The BJP leader, who is seeking a second straight Lok Sabha term from Bihar's Begusarai, alleged that the opposition INDIA bloc members were working towards enforcing ‘Islamic rule’ on the country.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and (former Bihar chief minister) Lalu Yadav style themselves as the well-wishers of backward communities. However, they (Congress) deprived them of their share of quotas by giving Muslims the status of OBC in Karnataka. All this points to a larger plan to turn India into an Islamic state," the minister was quoted by ANI as saying.

Union minister Giriraj Singh and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee
Union minister Giriraj Singh and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

‘Only guarantee is Modi not coming to power’: Mamata

While addressing a rally in Bengal's Nadia district, Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday had said that Narendra Modi will not return to power after the general elections.

“The only guarantee in the Lok Sabha polls is that Modi is not returning to power. The INDIA bloc would secure between 295 and 315 seats while the BJP would be restricted to a maximum of 200,” she had said.

ALSO READ: Will support INDIA coalition when it forms government at Centre: Mamata Banerjee

The Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal are being held in all the seven phases. In the 2019 polls, the BJP won 18 seats while the Trinamool Congress bagged 22. The Congress fared a lowly third in the tally with just 2 seats while the Left Front was down to just a lone seat.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / ‘Mamata wants to turn Bengal into a Muslim state’: Union minister Giriraj Singh

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On