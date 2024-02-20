 Mamata writes to PM Modi over ‘deactivation’ of Aadhaar cards | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Mamata writes to PM Modi over ‘deactivation’ of Aadhaar cards

Mamata writes to PM Modi over ‘deactivation’ of Aadhaar cards

ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata
Feb 20, 2024 07:56 AM IST

In her letter, Banerjee said that her government would issue alternate cards to affected citizens so that they continue to receive government benefits

A day after she accused the centre of cancelling the Aadhaar cards of several residents in the state, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking why such a move was made, even as union minister of state Shantanu Thakur said that no cards had been deactivated and that there was only a technical glitch. In her letter, Banerjee said that her government would issue alternate cards to affected citizens so that they continue to receive government benefits.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee accuses Centre of cancelling the Aadhaar cards of several residents in the state. (ANI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee accuses Centre of cancelling the Aadhaar cards of several residents in the state. (ANI)

On Sunday, Banerjee had claimed that there was a “conspiracy”, and that Aadhaar cards of people in the districts of Birbhum, North and South Paraganas, and some parts of North Bengal had been “cancelled.” In Monday’s letter to the Prime Minister, she wrote, “I would like to know the causes for the sudden action of deactivation of Aadhaar cards without assigning reasons. Is it just to deprive eligible beneficiaries of benefits or to create panic just before the Lok Sabha elections,” Banerjee wrote.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Thakur, who is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from West Bengal’s Bongaon Lok Sabha constituency in North 24 Parganas district, however held a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah and Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Monday morning, and later said that no such “cancellation had taken place.”

The BJP MP in a post on X shared a statement of the UIDAI in which the agency stated: “In view of maintaining the accuracy of the Aadhaar database, UIDAI had initiated an exercise for update of documents and Aadhaar information. In the course of activities undertaken to keep the Aadhaar database updated, intimations are issued from time to time to Aadhaar number holders. In this connection, it is clarified that no Aadhaar number has been cancelled. In case any Aadhaar number holder has any grievance in this regard, they may submit their feedback here”.

On Monday, Banerjee also said that the state administration had launched a portal named “Aadhaar Grievances Portal of Government of West Bengal” where those that were facing grievances could register themselves, and that the government would soon meet the Election Commission of India on the issue. “The portal will start functioning from February 20. Citizens, whose cards are being deactivated, may register on this portal. I am going to give them a separate card so that they are not deprived of the benefits. They may face problems receiving money through banks but we will set up camps from where they will get the money,” Banerjee said.

“People from the scheduled tribes, minority community, Matuas, Namashudras, poor people and labourers are being targeted,” Banerjee said.

Thakur, who is a Matua leader himself, however said that the TMC chief was spreading lies, and that this was not an issue in the purview of the state government. “I apologise to the people whose Aadhaar cards have been deactivated. It was a technical fault. Union home minister Amit Shah held a meeting today. Those citizens, whose cards have been deactivated, need to apply online and their cards would become active soon. I will also give whatsapp number and email address in which they just need to send their names and addresses,” Thakur told reporters.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Updates on India News alongwith the Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On