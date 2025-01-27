‘Betrayal of Sanatan Dharma’: Mamta Kulkarni's ‘akhaara’ appointment sparks row among saints

Former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni’s recent appointment as the Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara at the Mahakumbh Mela sparked a row. Many saints have voiced their displeasure over her rise to the prominent position. Mamta Kulkarni performed rituals as she was consecrated as a mahamandaleshwar in Prayagraj.(PTI)

Mamta Kulkarni was conferred the spiritual name Shriyamai Mamta Nand Giri by Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, the president of Kinnar Akhara, while she was undergoing her initiation ceremony.

However, her appointment has become a point of contention for spiritual leaders who question whether she is eligible for the important role in the Akhara given her checkered past.

While some saints argue that she isn't the right choice because of her past, including criminal activities, some saints came to her defence.

‘Trap’: Hindu saints warn Mamta Kulkarni against renunciation

Condemning the erstwhile actor's elevation to the exalted post, Shri Swami Anand Swaroop Maharaj, the head of Shambhavi Peeth called it a "betrayal of Sanatan Dharma."

He also advised Kulkarni not to fall into what he termed a "trap," cautioning her that there was no renunciation path for women and that her actions could mar her reputation.

Also Read | When Mamta Kulkarni revealed she joined films and pursued acting under ‘pressure’: I don’t regret quitting

Other prominent saints such as Mahamandaleshwar Balaknanda Ji Maharaj of the Niranjani Anand Akhara and Balaknanda Ji, who holds the position of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar have also expressed reservations.

They said that the title of Mahamandaleshwar is awarded only after a thorough investigation into a person's character, lifestyle, and background.

Mahamandaleshwar Ramakrishnanand Giri, from Panch Dasnam Agni Akhara, echoed similar views as he believed a person should be of good moral character, possess knowledge and should lead the society before this elevated position.

Some saints defend Mamta Kulkarni's appointment

On the other hand, some figures within the spiritual community have defended Kulkarni’s appointment.

Ravindra Puri, the President of the Parishad, offered a more lenient view, acknowledging that renunciation can come at any stage in life and that Kulkarni's past should not overshadow her potential for spiritual growth.

Also Read | Mamta Kulkarni reveals if she will do films again, opens up about working in entertainment industry

For the unversed, actor Mamta Kulkarni on Friday embarked on a spiritual journey by renouncing her worldly life and assuming a new identity of 'Mai Mamta Nand Giri', the Uttar Pradesh government said.

In a statement, the UP government said in the ongoing Maha Kumbh, Kulkarni first took 'sanyas' in the Kinnar Akhara and then she got a new name 'Mai Mamta Nand Giri' in the same akhara.

After performing 'Pind Daan', the Kinnar Akhara performed her pattabhishek (consecration ceremony).