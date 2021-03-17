Man raped 5-yr-old last month. Judge fast-tracks trial, orders death penalty
A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Jhunjhunu district completed trial in a rape case involving a five-year-old in 16 days and awarded death penalty to the 20-year-old accused on Wednesday. He was held guilty a day ago. The entire process was completed in 26 days, police said.
The POCSO court judge Sukesh Kumar Jain, while pronouncing the sentence on Wednesday, said, “During hearing, the court didn’t see repentance even once in your eyes. If there had been repentance in your eyes, your punishment could have been different.”
According to police, on February 19 around 6.25pm, a minor was allegedly abducted from her house when she was playing with her cousins.
The accused identified as Sunil Kumar (20) had abducted the minor and then raped her at an isolated place, said police.
The court lauded the police for speedy investigation.
“The investigation done by the police is an example of a very good investigation in which every evidence, including scientific, electronic and physical, was corroborated very well which could be considered as an ideal investigation. The senior officials of the police department should use this investigation as a case study,” the judgment read.
Hawa Singh Ghumariya, inspector general of police (IGP), Jaipur range, said statements of more than 40 witnesses were collected and around 250 documents were submitted as evidence.
“In order to present the chargesheet at the earliest, the police worked in this case for 12 to 13 hours daily and presented it within 10 days. The death punishment was also pronounced within 16 days. This is the first case of rape with a minor where death sentence was announced so quickly,” he said.
Ghumariya added that the verdict will send out a strong message in the society.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan names his physio as YSRC nominee for by-poll to Tirupati Lok Sabha seat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No proposal to appoint regulator for social media, says Union minister Prasad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man raped 5-yr-old last month. Judge fast-tracks trial, orders death penalty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat’s possible candidature spices up Salt bypoll
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Key sectors must be made disaster resilient, says PM Modi at global conference
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Within 3 days': Centre's order to states on tracking contacts of Covid patients
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
General insurance, LIC employees observing strike on March 17, 18. All you need
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
60% of all Covid-19 active cases concentrated in Maharashtra: Health ministry
- The Maharashtra government has admitted that it is witnessing a second wave of Covid-19 infections and has begun taking measures to contain the spread of the disease.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM asked K'taka to focus on 3 areas bordering Maharashtra, says Yediyurappa
- BS Yediyurappa also told reporters that the reason the Prime Minister emphasised on these three areas is because of their proximity to Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Cancellation of ration card not linked to Aadhaar serious
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
70 districts across 16 states saw cases spike by over 150% between Mar 1 and 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With BJP’s steady rise in Odisha, CM Patnaik turns to religion, culture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra, UP, Telangana: What PM Modi observed about Covid-19 in these states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 taught us no nation is immune to global disasters: PM Modi
- Terming the current situation "unprecedented", the Prime Minister noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has shown how the world can come together.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Envisaged for a year, Chandrayaan-2 orbiter likely to last for 7 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox