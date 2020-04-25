Man, 75, cycles 320 km to reach home. Seeks quarantine after villagers object

india

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 20:32 IST

A 75-year-old Bengal resident cycled for 320 km over three days to return home. Surya Kanta Chowdhury, who used to sell fish at a market in Bihar’s Supaul, took this drastic step after he ran out of money during the lockdown.

However, when he reached Mothabari in Bengal’s Malda district last Wednesday, the septuagenarian did not go home. Instead, he headed straight to the Block Development Office (BDO), informed the authorities that he had come from Bihar and requested them to get him tested for quacoronavirus.

During the journey, Chowdhury had no mask but kept his face covered with a gamchcha and was allowed by policemen at the Bihar Bengal border at Kishanganj to pass through.

“He underwent thermal screening and showed no symptoms, so was asked to stay in home quarantine for 14 days. However, his neighbours in Alpara village didn’t allow him to enter it. So, Chowdhury returned to the BDO Mothabari and was put in a government quarantine center,” said Sahanara Khatun, Rathbari panchayat pradhan.

The journey was anything but easy. Chowdhury started cycling on April 20. By night, he would get tired and look for a place to rest.

“But in the hamlets that I passed, no villager would agree to allow an outsider to stay. Ultimately, I found one village where I was allowed to sleep in the courtyard of a house,” Chowdhury said.

Chowdhury is a fish seller at a market in Bihar’s Simrahi town. He also delivers his wares to villages on his bicycle. His cycling habit, he says, is what helped him on this long and arduous journey.

Chowdhury’s three sons are masons who migrated to other states, but have been at their family home in Bengal during the lockdown.

“We were worried about him staying on alone in Simrahi, especially since we heard that he was running out of all his resources. We were even more worried when we heard he was cycling back home. This long journey could have taken a toll even on young men. But at last, we are happy and relieved. He is back and alright,” said Bachin, Surya Kanta’s son.