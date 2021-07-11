Man accused of harassment kills complainant, ends life: Police

A 22-year-old man, who was accused of sexual harassment, shot dead his complainant and two others, and then killed himself in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district on Saturday, police said.

According to the police, the accused was harassing the 25-year-old woman allegedly because she refused to marry him. The woman had recently filed a complaint against the accused at Amla police station, following which he was called for interrogation, but later let off due to absence of evidence, said an official.

“The accused went to the woman’s house on Saturdayto talk about the (sexual harassment) complaint. But the woman’s maternal uncle scolded him and asked him to leave. The accused left, but returned two hours later with two guns. He barged into the room where the woman was sitting with her 22-year-old cousin brother and an 18-year-old neighbour, locked it and shot all of them,” said superintendent of police (Betul), Simala Prasad.

After killing the three, the accused uploaded a video on Facebook, where he purportedly blamed the woman for the crime and accused her fiance (CHECK) of supplying the two guns used in the murder. He also sent a copy of the clip to the local police station via WhatsApp, following which he shot himself dead.

“The woman’s fiance has been detained for questioning. Family members of both the accused and the victim are also being questioned to ascertain the truth,” said Prasad.

“The fiance has, however, denied the allegations and claimed that the accused had earlier threatened to implicate him in a false case if he married the woman,” he added.

According to the woman’s uncle, the accused had also threatened her family members. “The accused threatened us with dire consequences several times. My niece filed a complaint. My niece would have been alive today, if the police had acted when we lodged a complaint.”

The SP said she was investigating the role of police personnel in the case and why did they allow him to go.

(With inputs from Bhojraj Raghuvanshi from Chhindwara)