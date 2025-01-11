Assam: Finfluencer apologises after CM intervenes over derogatory YouTube remarks

A man who made derogatory comments on Assam's history and traditions on social media has tendered an apology on Saturday claiming that his his intention was not to hurt anyone. The man, who runs a YouTube channel, on Saturday tendered an apology and claimed that his intention was not to hurt anyone(YouTube/@AbhishekKar)

The police have already filed a case against Abhishek Kar for a video on a YouTube channel for his derogatory comments and for spreading misinformation, a senior police officer said, adding that an investigation has already been started.

Kar on Saturday tendered an apology and claimed that his intention was not to hurt anyone. Kar, who identifies himself as a 'trader, investor and mentor' in his YouTube channel description, assured of confirming 'secondary information' in future before putting it out to the public.

Kar had drawn the ire of the Assam government over his remarks made in a podcast.

"A video from a YouTube channel, named Riya Upreti, is in circulation where an individual named Abhishek Kar is seen making unacceptable comments on Assam's history and traditions. Appropriate action may be initiated against the said individual for spreading misinformation," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had posted on X on Friday, asking the police to pursue the matter.

Responding to it, Director General of Police GP Singh said, "Noted Sir. Lawful action shall be taken. Warm regards."

Additional DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta told PTI on Saturday that an FIR against the accused has been lodged.

"He has made the offensive remarks and we have started our due process of investigation," Gupta said.

In a section of the video on the YouTube channel, Kar claims that there is a village in Assam, with dominant tantric practices, where women have such power that they convert a person into a goat and again back to a human...

Kar, replying to the CMO post on X, wrote: "Apologies to people, @CMOfficeAssam, @gpsinghips and every concerned party who was hurt. The intent wasn't to hurt anyone and it will be kept in mind going forward that such incidents dont (sic) happen again."

Kar also said that he will be "more vigilant in research before using existing secondary data".