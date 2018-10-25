Man arrested for uttering talaq three times; he wanted his wife ‘to be slim’

A man from Gujarat who allegedly started disliking his wife from Madhya Pradesh because of her weight and wanted her to become slim deserted her uttering talaq three times. He was arrested on Wednesday after an FIR was lodged by his wife Salma with Meghnagar police station in Jhabua, 341 kilometers south west of Bhopal, on Tuesday, said police.

A police team from Jhabua arrested the accused Arif Husain from his residence in Dahod district and brought him to Jhabua on Wednesday evening. The co-accused Husain Bano, mother of the accused is absconding, according to police.

Meghnagar police station town inspector Kushalsingh Rawat said the complainant, a resident of Shairani locality in Meghnagar was married to the accused 10 years back. She lodged an FIR on Tuesday alleging that her husband used to torture her physically and mentally for her putting on weight after her children were born and used to ask her to become slim.

The police inspector said it was due to the torture that the woman came to her brother’s place at Meghnagar some time back. The accused along with her mother reached Meghnagar on October 12. He beat up and abused his wife, demanded dowry and then deserted her uttering talaq three times.

Rawat said though the incident took place on October 12, the FIR was lodged on October 23 as the complainant said there were efforts from her brothers side to resolve the issue between the two sides.

As per the inspector the FIR was lodged under sections 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 323 (punishment for voluntary causing hurt), 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under sections 3 (talaq to be void and illegal) and 4 (punishment for pronouncing talaq) of The Muslim Women (Protection of rights on marriage) Ordinance, 2018.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 21:16 IST