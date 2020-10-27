e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Man arrested from Bihar for raping woman in SE Delhi park last week

Man arrested from Bihar for raping woman in SE Delhi park last week

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena said a case of rape was registered to probe the crime. Local enquiry helped police identify the woman. Police then met her husband, he said.

india Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 01:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Police said they had received a call at Govindpuri police station on October 18, reporting that an injured woman was lying under a foot-overbridge in Harkesh Nagar.
Police said they had received a call at Govindpuri police station on October 18, reporting that an injured woman was lying under a foot-overbridge in Harkesh Nagar.(File Photo (Representative Image))
         

Delhi police on Sunday arrested a man who had raped a 25-year-old in a park in south east Delhi’s Harkesh Nagar last week. Police have identified the man, who is 27-years-old, and worked at a hardware shop and lived in the same neighbourhood as the woman.

Police said they had received a call at Govindpuri police station on October 18, reporting that an injured woman was lying under a foot-overbridge in Harkesh Nagar.

A police team reached the spot and took the woman to AIIMS where her medical examination revealed that she was raped.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena said a case of rape was registered to probe the crime. Local enquiry helped police identify the woman. Police then met her husband, he said.

“The man told police that his wife had gone missing on the night of October 18, when he and their son left for Tughlakabad to attend a birthday party. He told police that when he returned they searched for the woman and before he could go to the police the next day, she was found. During investigation, we checked CCTV footage and the woman could be seen leaving her house. More CCTV footage were checked and we spotted a man who joins her,” Meena said.

The DCP said local enquiry helped them identify the man, who lives in Govindpuri. “Since the woman was last spotted with him, we raided his house but he was at large. We obtained the address of his native place in Patna, Bihar and following a raid he was arrested from Patna,” the officer said.

During questioning, the man confessed to have sexually assaulted the woman.

“He said that on October 18, both of them went to Chandiwala park where he sexually assaulted her,” Meena said.

tags
top news
Air pollution may hinder India’s fight against Covid-19, say scientists
Air pollution may hinder India’s fight against Covid-19, say scientists
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
‘Worried about bowling resources in Ishant, Bhuvi’s absence’: Aakash Chopra
‘Worried about bowling resources in Ishant, Bhuvi’s absence’: Aakash Chopra
‘Abductor’ boards train with 3-year-old toddler, turns out to be her father
‘Abductor’ boards train with 3-year-old toddler, turns out to be her father
On the moon, water everywhere and not a drop to drink yet
On the moon, water everywhere and not a drop to drink yet
UK judge rejects Nirav Modi’s bail request. It was his sixth
UK judge rejects Nirav Modi’s bail request. It was his sixth
After Trump’s ‘filthy India air’ remark, PM Modi highlights carbon emissions
After Trump’s ‘filthy India air’ remark, PM Modi highlights carbon emissions
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar PollIndia Covid 19 TallyNEET MDS 2021Dilip RayBigg Boss 14 written updateKKR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In