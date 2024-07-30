Wayanad , In a heart-wrenching scene in the landslide hit Wayanad on Tuesday, a man covered in mud was engaged in a desperate battle for survival by clinging on to a huge boulder in gushing flood water, as helpless locals could only watch his ordeal and urged authorities to swiftly rescue him. Man attempts to survive in landslide-hit Wayanad hamlet by clinging on to boulder

The man, suspected to have been washed away by the flood water, somehow got stuck between huge boulders but was unable to stand or swim to safety due to the thick marsh and strong currents.

The visuals of the hapless man's attempt to survive amidst scattered boulders in the floodwater came from Mundakkai village, where hundreds of people were reportedly trapped following the deadly landslides in the early hours of Tuesday triggered by heavy rainfall.

The visuals, taken by one of the villagers, were aired by television channels, urging authorities to send rescue teams to the location.

"He is trapped in the area near the local school in Mundakkai. He caught our attention for the first time by 7.30 am. He is still continuing his attempt not to get swept away by the flood waters and trying to stand in the thick marsh," Raghavan, a block panchayat member who shot the visuals on his mobile phone, said.

Villagers said though they were seeing the man's survival attempts, they could not reach the place or rescue him due to strong currents and marsh.

As the rescue mission continues in various hamlets, people could be seen hugging each other tight so that they are not swept away in the flood waters .

People, especially elderly men and women, could also be seen being rescued by placing temporary metal bridges in areas cut off due to massive landslides.

